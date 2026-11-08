Stage West Playhouse to Stage Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT in Spring Hill

NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Stage West Playhouse presents Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot, opening November 20 and running through December 6, 2026. Directed by Denise Glickler, the production combines the intrigue of a classic whodunit with the escalating chaos of theatrical farce.

Set in December 1936, the play follows Broadway star William Gillette, famous for portraying Sherlock Holmes, as he welcomes fellow actors to his Connecticut mansion for a holiday celebration. When a guest is murdered, Gillette takes on the role of detective for real. Suddenly, playing the world's greatest sleuth and actually catching a killer prove to be two very different things.

With larger-than-life personalities, hidden passages and a gathering that grows increasingly difficult to control, The Game's Afoot offers audiences a holiday outing full of sharp wit, suspense and surprises.

'As the director, I am thrilled to bring Games Afoot to the stage.' said Glickler. 'This delightfully entertaining comedy is filled with mystery, mischief, larger-than-life personalities, and plenty of surprises. It is a wonderful blend of humor, theatrical flair, and suspense that promises an unforgettable evening. I couldn't be more proud of this cast, who are bringing this production to life in truly spectacular fashion. Their talent, energy, and comedic timing make this show something special, and I can't wait for you to experience it!'

Cast and Creative Team

Jonathan Hoch stars as William Gillette, joined by Kathy Capelle as Martha Gillette, Richard Kleszczynski as Felix Geisel, Amber Dyer as Madge Geisel, Sarah Brown as Aggie Wheeler, Allexis Wolfe as Simon Bright, Angela Sarabia as Daria Chase and Amy Widmer as Inspector Goring.

The production team includes Elly Hall as stage manager and Sam Korchak as assistant stage manager. Lynda Dilts-Benson provides set design and construction, with Amy Widmer and Charlie Widmer also contributing to set construction. Dee Curran handles sound, Daniel Brijbag provides lighting design, and Hailey Stevenson handles lighting. Cassidy Stevenson provides costumes, with Taylor Mandelin assisting with props and costumes. Brian Brijbag is overseeing marketing.

For mystery fans, the invitation is to follow the clues. For comedy lovers, it is to watch a roomful of theatrical personalities attempt to survive a situation that no rehearsal could prepare them for. For everyone else, it is an opportunity to spend part of the holiday season enjoying a murder mystery where the laughs arrive alongside the evidence.

Event Details

Performances take place November 20–22, November 27–29, and December 5–6, 2026, at Stage West Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Boulevard, Spring Hill, Florida 34606.

Tickets are available online through Ticketleap. For additional information, visit stagewestplayhouse.org or call 352-683-5113.

Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Photo: L-R, Alexis Wolfe, Amber Dyer, Richard Kleszynski, Sarah Brown, and Jonathan Hoch

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone