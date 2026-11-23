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Celebrate World AIDS Day with Clay Aiken, André De Shields, and Seth Rudetsky at the "Red Note Concert" in Tampa on December 1, with tickets available now through Get Tickets.

CAN Community Health invites audiences to an evening of music, remembrance, and hope at The Gathering at Armature Works in Tampa. The "Red Note Concert" returns to Tampa and Fort Lauderdale for two intimate performances featuring a lineup of Broadway and entertainment talents.

Clay Aiken headlines the evening, bringing his powerhouse vocals and decades of experience as a recording artist, Broadway performer, and television personality. André De Shields, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Broadway legend, will open the concerts. Longtime Sirius XM on Broadway host and accomplished Broadway pianist Seth Rudetsky serves as music director.

The concert builds on last year's World AIDS Day Concert, "No Day But Today," which featured cast members from RENT and filled Los Olas Oceanside Park with music, connection, and conversations about HIV. This year, CAN Community Health returns to build on that momentum.

Proceeds benefit the Susan Terry Foundation, which supports programs that help remove barriers to healthcare and improve access for people and communities affected by HIV. Save the date for Tuesday, December 1 for the "Red Note Concert" in honor of World AIDS Day. Get Tickets now.

The race is on for the Tampa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 2 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 10% 3 SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 10% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 8% 5 COME FROM AWAY Eight O'Clock Theatre 7% Best Play 1 AMITYVILLE '74 Carrollwood Cultural Center 16% 2 THE CRUCIBLE St. Petersburg College 14% 3 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 THE MIRACLE WORKER Francis Wilson Playhouse 6% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Studio@620 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stage West Community Playhouse 18% 2 Carrollwood Cultural Center 13% 3 Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 St. Petersburg College 9% 5 MAD Theatre of Tampa 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Conte - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 10% 2 Dominic Ehrlich - SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 8% 3 Evan Lomba - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 7% 4 Emmett Young - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Richey Suncoast Theatre 5% 5 Cody Farkas - AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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