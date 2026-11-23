"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: World AIDS Day Concert to Feature Clay Aiken, André De Shields, and Seth Rudetsky in Tampa
Clay Aiken & Broadway Stars Unite for World AIDS Day in South Florida
Celebrate World AIDS Day with Clay Aiken, André De Shields, and Seth Rudetsky at the "Red Note Concert" in Tampa on December 1, with tickets available now through Get Tickets.
CAN Community Health invites audiences to an evening of music, remembrance, and hope at The Gathering at Armature Works in Tampa. The "Red Note Concert" returns to Tampa and Fort Lauderdale for two intimate performances featuring a lineup of Broadway and entertainment talents.
Clay Aiken headlines the evening, bringing his powerhouse vocals and decades of experience as a recording artist, Broadway performer, and television personality. André De Shields, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Broadway legend, will open the concerts. Longtime Sirius XM on Broadway host and accomplished Broadway pianist Seth Rudetsky serves as music director.
The concert builds on last year's World AIDS Day Concert, "No Day But Today," which featured cast members from RENT and filled Los Olas Oceanside Park with music, connection, and conversations about HIV. This year, CAN Community Health returns to build on that momentum.
Proceeds benefit the Susan Terry Foundation, which supports programs that help remove barriers to healthcare and improve access for people and communities affected by HIV. Save the date for Tuesday, December 1 for the "Red Note Concert" in honor of World AIDS Day. Get Tickets now.
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