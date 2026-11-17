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During this holiday season, Ruth Eckerd Hall will once again join HEP, the Homeless Empowerment Program, to collect food for homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County. The public is invited to help too.

Beginning Friday, November 20 through Thursday, December 31, when attending any performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall or the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, the public may bring non-perishable food to donate in one of the HEP containers conveniently located in the lobby of each theatre.

The public may also donate non-perishable food at Ruth Eckerd Hall during business hours. Those making donations at the Raymond James Ticket Office or the Administrative Office lobby at Ruth Eckerd Hall will receive a flyer with a special offer to purchase discounted tickets to these upcoming performances at Ruth Eckerd Hall:

Mutts Gone Nuts on Sunday, January 24

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes on February 4

Stand-Up comedian Rob Schneider's on Friday, February 12

The Temptations Farewell Tour on Saturday, February 20

There are restrictions on this offer and it is limited. For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 6 pm, Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, noon to 6 pm. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Administrative Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 6 pm ONLY.

Each year, HEP serves more than 65,000 meals in their state-of-the-art dining hall. The food service staff is always in need of all kinds of food items including canned fruits and vegetables, canned tomato sauce, dry pasta and rice, cereal, oatmeal, condiments and more.

HEP is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Since 1986, their Mission has been to provide homeless and low-income families and individuals, including Veterans, with housing, food, clothing and support services necessary to obtain self-sufficiency and improved quality of life. Their goal is to break the cycle of homelessness for any individual or family in need of assistance.

For more information on HEP, please visit https://www.hepempowers.org/.

The race is on for the Tampa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 2 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 10% 3 SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 10% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 8% 5 COME FROM AWAY Eight O'Clock Theatre 7% Best Play 1 AMITYVILLE '74 Carrollwood Cultural Center 16% 2 THE CRUCIBLE St. Petersburg College 14% 3 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 THE MIRACLE WORKER Francis Wilson Playhouse 6% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Studio@620 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stage West Community Playhouse 18% 2 Carrollwood Cultural Center 13% 3 Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 4 St. Petersburg College 9% 5 MAD Theatre of Tampa 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Conte - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 10% 2 Dominic Ehrlich - SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 8% 3 Evan Lomba - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 7% 4 Emmett Young - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Richey Suncoast Theatre 5% 5 Cody Farkas - AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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