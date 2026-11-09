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Ruth Eckerd Hall Will Present Free FROZEN Sing-Along at Clearwater's Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Concessions including popcorn and pretzels will be available for purchase at the Ruth Eckerd Hall venue.

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Ruth Eckerd Hall Will Present Free FROZEN Sing-Along at Clearwater's Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present FROZEN Sing-Along on Sunday, November 29.  Prior to the screening of the film, the FREE family-friendly event will include falling snow and make and take away crafts.  In addition, LaDee Da Kids Spa will offer FREE facepainting and there will be a FREE photo opportunity with Elsa. 

This FREE family-friendly event will conclude with a screening of the 2013 Walt Disney Animation Studios musical fantasy film, FROZEN.  The Sing-Along version of the film features on-screen lyrics as you watch your favorite musical numbers, including Love Is an Open Door, Let it Go, In Summer, Dow You Want to Build a Snowman and more.  Loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen, the voice cast stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff).  

Concessions, including popcorn, pretzels, soft drinks, water and a non-alcoholic specialty drink will be available for purchase. 

For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.  

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