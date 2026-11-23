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On stage now through November 29 at the Straz Center, ’Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil brings holiday magic, breathtaking acrobatics, and a heartwarming story to Tampa audiences. Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s beloved poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, the production follows a young girl named Isabella as she rediscovers the wonder of the season through a world of imagination, music, and extraordinary circus artistry.

For Sam Frahn, the engagement is more than another stop on the tour. The Tampa native returns home as part of the international cast making the production’s Straz debut, a full-circle moment for a performer who once dreamed of appearing on a stage of this caliber in her hometown.

Frahn portrays one of the energetic “Les Tuques,” a group of dancers who guide Isabella back to believing in the magic of the holidays.

“I was so thrilled when I got selected for this cast,” she said. “I looked forward to performing the choreography of Vinh Nguyen, the original choreographer of ’Twas, and to travel with my second Cirque show.”

Audiences can expect the signature spectacle that has made Cirque du Soleil a global phenomenon.

“Audiences should prepare to see incredible circus talents from around the world,” Frahn said. “We have a cast of 26 artists that include a juggler, a hair suspension artist, hoop diving, aerial duo straps and more.”

While the acrobatics are sure to impress, Frahn believes the show’s holiday spirit makes it especially memorable.

“What makes this show so special for the holidays is the spin on the classic poem by Clement Clarke Moore,” she said. “It is familiar enough that you will feel the joys of holiday tradition, but you will also see and hear some modern reinvention.”

Unlike many Cirque Productions that travel year-round or maintain resident engagements, ’Twas the Night Before… is a seasonal experience.

“This show is different because you can only catch it during the holiday season,” Frahn said. “Although the stages we tour are more snug in comparison to the typical Cirque du Soleil resident and touring productions, it is vast with playful spirit, heart, and undeniable talents.”

Before joining the holiday production, Frahn spent years performing in Michael Jackson ONE, another Cirque du Soleil production. That experience prepared her for the physical demands of elite performance, but she says ’Twas requires an additional ingredient: embracing joy and imagination.

“Preparing for my role at ’Twas included many detailed rehearsals of improvisation and choreography, not-to-mention a lot of play and laughter,” she said. “You’ll see it is crucial to my character. We take play profoundly serious around the Tuques.”

That sense of wonder makes the production an ideal holiday outing for families.

“100%, yes!” Frahn said when asked whether the show appeals to all ages. “This show is for everyone. Whether you are age 5 or 85, I think ’Twas the Night Before has something beautiful to offer you.”

For young audience members who may leave the theater dreaming of a future on stage, Frahn hopes her own journey serves as encouragement.

“If you are looking to do what I do one day, I would say work hard consistently, remain a student ALWAYS, and dream bigger than what you think is even possible,” she said. “Being on a big stage back in my hometown is something I never thought I would be able to do through dance and here I am. You can do it, too.”

Tickets are on sale now at strazcenter.org.

The race is on for the Tampa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 2 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 10% 3 SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 10% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 8% 5 COME FROM AWAY Eight O'Clock Theatre 7% Best Play 1 AMITYVILLE '74 Carrollwood Cultural Center 16% 2 THE CRUCIBLE St. Petersburg College 14% 3 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 THE MIRACLE WORKER Francis Wilson Playhouse 6% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Studio@620 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stage West Community Playhouse 18% 2 Carrollwood Cultural Center 13% 3 Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 St. Petersburg College 9% 5 MAD Theatre of Tampa 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Conte - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 10% 2 Dominic Ehrlich - SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 8% 3 Evan Lomba - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 7% 4 Emmett Young - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Richey Suncoast Theatre 5% 5 Cody Farkas - AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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