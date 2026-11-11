Previews: CINDERELLA at Eight O'Clock Theatre

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On stage now through November 15, Eight O'Clock Theatre invites audiences to experience the magic, music, and timeless heart of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Inspired by the beloved television event starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this enchanting production combines dazzling spectacle with a story that continues to resonate across generations.

Director Troy Reamsnyder has been dreaming about bringing this version of Cinderella to the stage for years.

"To me, this is the iconic version that everyone thinks of when they think of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," says Reamsnyder. "It never stops moving. It's fast-paced, bright, exciting, and full of energy. It never gives you a chance to get bored! Our show has that same energy and excitement, along with a few additional songs that I think make this version even more special."

While audiences can expect all the fairy-tale wonder they remember, Reamsnyder says the production is grounded in something deeper.

"When creating the world of this show, one thing that was incredibly important to me was making sure we were telling a story about real people, not caricatures," he says. "These characters have real emotions, struggles, hopes, and dreams."

That approach allows the show's messages of kindness, hope, and perseverance to shine through the magic.

"I think what makes Cinderella so special is that, at its heart, it's a very human story," says Reamsnyder. "The magic just happens to happen to these real people."

Audiences will also be transported into a richly imagined world filled with color, texture, and surprises.

"This production is incredibly detailed, and color is everywhere!" he says. "From the scenery to the costumes, we've really tried to create a world that feels entirely its own."

From sparkling ballgowns to highly detailed village costumes, every visual element has been carefully crafted. Reamsnyder is especially excited about the magical stage effects he has envisioned for years.

"I really took my time designing and creating effects that I hope will surprise audiences and make them wonder, 'How did they do that?'"

The beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein score is another highlight. Reamsnyder points to the cast's rich harmonies as some of the most memorable moments in the production.

"There's something about hearing all of those voices come together that just transports you back to an old-school Hollywood musical," he says.

Stepping into the iconic title role is Hope Lelekacs, who calls portraying Cinderella a dream come true.

"Having the opportunity to bring such an iconic character to life is incredibly special," says Lelekacs. "Quite frankly, it's a dream come true! Growing up, she was always a character I looked up to because of her kindness, strength, and work ethic."

Lelekacs says she feels a strong connection to Cinderella's optimism and resilience.

"I connect most with Cinderella's optimism, resilience, and ability to find kindness even when life isn't always easy. No matter what life throws at her, Cinderella never loses her sense of wonder or compassion."

Among the show's many beloved songs, one number holds a particularly special place in her heart.

"I'm especially looking forward to performing 'In My Own Little Corner,'" she says. "As a young performer learning classic musical theatre songs, I remember practicing this song in my childhood bedroom."

Although the story is familiar to many, Lelekacs says the rehearsal process has revealed new layers of depth.

"What's surprised me most about the rehearsal process is how much there is to discover about a character and a story that feels so familiar," she says. "There's so much heart, humor and depth in this version."

Ultimately, both director and star hope audiences leave the theater inspired by the story's enduring message.

"I think this story resonates with people because, no matter how old we get, there's still a part of us that wants to believe in a little bit of magic," says Reamsnyder.

Lelekacs hopes audiences, especially young people, embrace Cinderella's example of compassion and determination.

"Cinderella reminds us to keep believing in ourselves, to lead with compassion and to never lose sight of a little bit of magic along the way."

Filled with soaring melodies, breathtaking visuals, unforgettable characters, and a message that remains as meaningful today as ever, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella promises a magical theatrical experience for the entire family.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella runs November 6-15 at Eight O'Clock Theatre. For tickets and information, visit eightoclocktheatre.com.

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