Previews: ANNIE at Patel Conservatory - Straz

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On stage at Patel Conservatory November 13-22, Annie brings one of musical theater’s most beloved heroines to life in a production that shines a spotlight on resilience, friendship, and the families we create along the way. Presented by Patel Conservatory Theater students, the classic musical follows the spirited orphan Annie as she navigates 1930s New York City, dreaming of a brighter future while discovering hope in the most unexpected places.

For director Trisha Stever, the story's heart extends far beyond Annie's famous rescue tale.

"What drew me in was the story beneath that one," said Stever. "Long before any adult steps in to help, Annie and the other girls have already learned how to survive, hope, and take care of one another."

Stever's production embraces New York City as a character in itself, connecting the harsh realities of Miss Hannigan's orphanage and Hooverville with the warmth of the Warbucks mansion. The all-youth cast features 28 performers and three backstage apprentices ranging in age from 10 to 18, with teens taking on the show's adult roles.

"We are an Ensemble/Team/Family that works together to create something truly unique to us," Stever said. "Every member is important."

Photo by Carrie Branovan

Leading that ensemble is Sally McGibony in the title role. For the young performer, stepping into Annie's shoes has been the realization of a longtime dream.

"The most rewarding part of stepping into the role of Annie has been getting to sing some of the most iconic songs in Broadway history," said McGibony. '"Tomorrow" is such a powerful and optimistic song.'

The show's message of perseverance resonates strongly with her.

"It's important to stay hopeful, no matter what you're going through," she said. "Even when times are hard, something unexpected and surprising might happen that turns things around."

Audiences may also enjoy a real-life connection that adds an extra dose of charm to the production. Both McGibony and the dog portraying Sandy attend Berkeley Preparatory School.

"The library therapy dog at my school is playing the role of Sandy," McGibony shared. "He's cute and fluffy, and he's calm, gentle, and loves being around kids."

Stever hopes audiences leave with a renewed appreciation for the people who choose to stand beside us.

"Annie spends the show searching for the parents she believes are coming back for her, but she finds family in the people who show up for her and choose her," she said. "I want families to leave uplifted."

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2627-season/patel-conservatory/annie/

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