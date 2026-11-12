Previews: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE! at Ruth Eckerd Hall

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On stage at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Sunday, November 15, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! brings Charles M. Schulz's beloved holiday classic from the screen to the theater, inviting audiences to rediscover the timeless story that has become a cherished part of the season for generations.

The touring production follows Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Sally and the entire Peanuts gang as they prepare a Christmas play and learn a lesson about friendship, kindness and the true meaning of Christmas. Adapted from the iconic television special, the stage version features Vince Guaraldi's unforgettable jazz score performed live, creating an experience that is both nostalgic and exciting for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

"We are stewards of this beloved holiday tradition and we take that position very seriously," said director Jeff Revels. "We make sure to hew very closely to the show that you know and love."

That dedication can be seen throughout the production, from familiar scenes and memorable dialogue to small visual details that honor the original special. Revels and the creative team worked carefully to preserve what audiences cherish most while bringing a fresh energy to the live theatrical experience.

"The Peanuts characters are children but speak in the most sophisticated and philosophical manner," Revels said. "Each performer, while honoring the character, brings their own special skills and talent to the stage."

A key part of that experience is Guaraldi's celebrated music, which Revels calls an essential storytelling element.

"This score is beloved for a reason," he said. "When you hear it now, then the Christmas season has begun. Watching the live jazz trio bring it to life on stage is thrilling."

Among those helping bring the Peanuts world to life is Joshua Plante, who stars as Charlie Brown. For the actor, portraying one of popular culture's most recognizable characters has been both an honor and a responsibility.

"I see how special it can be to be someone's first Charlie Brown," Plante said. "As well as helping people fall in love with or relive these iconic moments."

One of his favorite moments comes when Charlie Brown chooses the small, overlooked Christmas tree that becomes the heart of the story.

"It's such an iconic moment from the special, and it's surreal being able to be in the moment I have seen every year since I was a child," he said.

More than six decades after its debut, A Charlie Brown Christmas continues to resonate through its themes of acceptance, grace and finding meaning beyond the holiday rush. Revels believes those messages remain as relevant as ever.

"The Peanuts children tell us why we are celebrating this season," he said. "The ugly tree deserves another look, Charlie Brown's supposed incompetence in selecting that tree is given grace, the group unites as one to lift voice in song."

When audiences leave the theater, Revels hopes they carry with them the same sense of peace found in Linus's famous message, while Plante hopes families are reminded of "how important and special the people you choose to surround yourself with really are."

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Sunday, November 15 at 7 p.m. For tickets and information, visit https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/events/detail/a-charlie-brown-christmas

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