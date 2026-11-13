My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: A BODEGA PRINCESS REMEMBERS LA FIESTA DE LOS REYES MAGOS to Make Florida Premiere in Pinellas Park
The solo play is staged in a church banquet hall and produced by Avery Anderson, with lighting design by Justin Lore.
Story Keepers presents the Florida premiere of A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de Los Reyes Magos, 1998, written and performed by Iraisa Ann Reilly and directed by José Avilés. The production runs through November 22, 2026 at First United Methodist Church in Pinellas Park as part of Pinellas County Theatre Week.
Staged in a church banquet hall, the same kind of room where the story takes place, the solo play welcomes audiences into a Three Kings Day celebration remembered from 1998.
The creative team includes Jessy Julianna (stage manager) and Justin Lore (lighting design), with Avery Anderson producing. The production is supported by a Creative Pinellas Arts Everywhere Tourism Grant.
Tickets are available at storykeepers.org.
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Iraisa Ann Reilly about the production.
Photo Credit: Chaz D Photography
Photo Credit: Chaz D Photography
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