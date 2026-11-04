PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Will Open at TampaRep This Month

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Before Neverland, before Captain Hook, before the boy who wouldn't grow up, there was an adventure waiting to happen. Tampa Repertory Theatre and ThinkTank Theatre invite audiences aboard Peter and the Starcatcher, opening Friday, November 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. A preview takes place Thursday, November 5, and performances continue through November 22.

The opening-night adventure begins above downtown Tampa with a celebration from 6–7 p.m. at AER Tampa, 300 W. Tyler Street, in the penthouse. Guests will enjoy an open bar, catered bites and a chance to gather with fellow theatre lovers before heading across the street for the performance. The all-inclusive opening-night ticket includes both the party and the show.

Directed by Cameron Kubly, the production stars area favorite Spencer Myers as the flamboyant pirate Black Stache, Ian Riddle as Boy/Peter, and Rio Ricardo as Molly, the determined young Starcatcher whose courage helps set an extraordinary transformation in motion. Jaryn McCann plays Smee, with Randi J. Norman as Mrs. Bumbrake and Teacher, and Katherine Yacko as Grempkin and Fighting Prawn.

Written by Rick Elice, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, with music by Wayne Barker, Peter and the Starcatcher combines wordplay, physical comedy and theatrical invention in a story of friendship, belonging and the bittersweet business of growing up.

A few planks and ropes become ships, a swirling sea and a faraway island. Actors shift between characters and narrators, bringing an entire world to life through movement, music and imagination.

“Peter and the Starcatcher is a creative wonderland for any type of theatre artist,” writes Kubly in his director's note. “Beneath all that, Starcatcher is a coming of age story that is both universal and completely unique.”

For Emilia Sargent, TampaRep's Producing Artistic Director, the production also celebrates the continuing partnership between the two companies.

“Peter and the Starcatcher is a love letter to theatrical imagination,” says Sargent. “We can't wait for you to take this journey with us!”



Photo Credit: Georgia Mallory Guy

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