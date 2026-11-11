My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll Will Perform Together at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater
Lovett will be joined by Carll, whose tenth album WE'RE ONLY HUMAN is the subject of the release.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 am.
A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.
Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.
Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four GRAMMY Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.
Hayes Carll isn't preaching or teaching. He's not interested in telling the rest of us what to do or think. But he is charting out a personal guide for his life, quieting the noise, and sitting with his real voice – the one that's candid, consistent, and often inconvenient.
We're Only Human is Carll's tenth album. Like his best lyrics, it is also an understated masterpiece, an honest snapshot of one man's confrontation and delight with humanity's biggest and most intimate questions. Where do we find forgiveness for ourselves and grace for others? How do we hold on to peace of mind and stay present? What can we—and should we––trust? And how can we moor ourselves to, well, ourselves, in the midst of confusing, trying times? We're Only Human offers audiences the chance to listen to Carll as he listens to himself.
Carll is more than two decades into a celebrated career. Praise from places such as Pitchfork and the New York Times––the latter of which yoked Carll's ability to tackle tough issues with wry humor to Bob Dylan––punctuate a resume that includes Americana Music Awards and a GRAMMY nomination. His songs aren't safe, but many of Nashville's stars have recorded them, including Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack, and Brothers Osborne. As a solo recording artist, Carll has long-since established himself as one of Americana's most-played––and most loved––voices. His warm but crackling vocals, wit, and heart dance through wordplay that's always clever, and never too precious. Through it all, whenever Carll points a finger, it's most often at himself.
As We're Only Human collects moments of Carll figuring out how to be with himself, the songs feel forthright, hopeful, and timely. In today's onslaught of instant gratification, rage-baiting headlines, glorified intolerance, and falling empathy, the record is a startling outlier: an artist's raw, real-life effort to live well—both with himself and others. Carll embraces private epiphanies, and shares them with the world, allowing them to unfold for all to see and share.
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