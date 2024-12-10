Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Tampa Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Tampa Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Jones - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 13%

Andi Garner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 10%

Eboni Graham - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 9%

James Granelle - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 9%

Lyla Ruth - WONDERFUL TOWN - SPC 8%

Alexis Carra-Girbes - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 7%

Evan Lomba - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 6%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 6%

Sarah Walston Phillips - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - New Tampa Players 5%

Domenic Bisesti - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 4%

Ronbert Ignacio - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 4%

Ashley Marinelli - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 4%

Zan Raynor - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 4%

Cory Boyas - URINETOWN - MAD Theatre of Tampa 3%

Jessica Hindsley - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Kerner Scruggs - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Kerner Scruggs - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 13%

Micheal D' Aquino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 8%

Katrina Stevenson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 7%

Betty-Jane Parks - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

Karen Taylor - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 7%

Mia Siegert & David Williamson - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 5%

Ami Sallee - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 5%

Karen Taylor - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Callie Gray - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 4%

Ami Sallee - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Dee O'Brien - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 4%

Karen Taylor - ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Newt Rametta - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Shelley Giles - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 3%

Deb Sevigny - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Stark - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Alexa Cassandra Duimstra - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Katrina Stevenson - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 2%

Karen Taylor - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Robert Kuhn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Christan McLaurine - THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

Meli Mossey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 1%

Katrina Stevenson - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Jobsite 1%

Lindsay Ellis - PER - LAB Theater Project 1%

Jeannette Christensen - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Best Dance Production

ANNIE - Carrollwood players 37%

CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 26%

URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 19%

STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Paul Berg - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 10%

Keven renken - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 9%

David Jenkins - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 9%

Scott Cooper - WONDERFUL TOWN - SPC 7%

Jason Fortner - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 6%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 6%

Casey Vaughn - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 5%

Jason Fortner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

Adam Cioffari - SAMSON AND DELILAH - St. Petersburg Opera 4%

Emilia Sargent - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 4%

Jason Fortner - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

James Granelle - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 4%

Charlotte D’Amboise - CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 4%

Nick Flatto - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

David The Day - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 3%

Kenny Moten - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Kirsten Kelly - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Dan Raynor and Zan Raynor - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 3%

Cory Boyas - URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 3%

Helen R. Murray - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Domenic Bisesti - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 2%

David Jenkins - ROCK - Jobsite Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jason Fortner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 14%

David Jenkins - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 8%

Marc Sanders - AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 6%

Erin Kearns - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theater 5%

Lisa Malloy - I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 5%

Alan Mohney Jr - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 5%

Caroline Jett - PER - LAB Theater Project 5%

Dee O'Brien - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 5%

Clareann Despain - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Emilia Sargent - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 4%

Paul Potenza - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 4%

Ward Smith - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Central Players 3%

Katie Callahan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Think Tank TYA 3%

Sheri Whittington - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 3%

Jason Fortner - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Georgia Mallory Guy - THE CRUCIBLE - Think Tank TYA 3%

Helen R Murray - INDECENT - American Stage 3%

Jason Fortner - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Stephen Ray - 1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Gregory Keng Strasser - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Mike Cote - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 2%

Karla Hartley - RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Powerstories Theatre 2%

Helen R. Murray - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Arthur Jackson - ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Debbie Yones - FULLY COMMITTED - The Off-Cental Players 1%

Best Ensemble

ANNIE - Carrollwood players 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 8%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 7%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 6%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 4%

CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 4%

SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 3%

INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - MAD Theater Of Tampa 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 1%

DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 1%

ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 1%

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Jobsite 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dalton Hamilton - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 10%

Josh Eberhart - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 9%

Todd Wiener - ANNIE - Carrollwood plAYers 9%

Dominic Bisesti - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 6%

Keith Eisenstadt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

Jo Averill-Snell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 6%

Domenic Bisesti - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

Erin Kearns/Jess Glass - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 5%

Domenic Bisesti - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

CJ Marshall - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Domenic Bisesti - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 4%

David Arterberry - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Jo Averill-Snell - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Keith Eisenstadt - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

Jo Averill-Snell - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 3%

Jessica Stevens - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jimmy Lawlor - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Stephen Bell - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 2%

Josh Eberhart - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 2%

Joshua Eberhart - URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 1%

Xiangfu Xiao - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Michael Horn - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 1%

Stephen Bell - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 1%

David Arterberry - THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Jessica Stevens - ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emi Stefanov - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 13%

Tristan Horta - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 11%

Andi Zdrava - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 9%

Jeremy Douglass - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 7%

Michelle Kadonsky - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

Jere - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 5%

Megan Zeitler - SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 5%

Latoya McCormick - AS YOU LIKE IT - USF 4%

Latoya McCormick - WONDERFUL TOWN - SPC 4%

Emi Stefanov - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Jeremy D. Silverman - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Juan Rodriguez - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 4%

Emi Stefanov - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

G. Frank Meekins - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 3%

Emi Stefanov - ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Michael Kaish - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Matt Deitchman - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Megan Zeitler - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 3%

Mark Sforzini - LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR - St. Petersburg Opera 2%

Best Musical

ANNIE - Carrollwood players 15%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 8%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 6%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

AS YOU LIKE IT - USF 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 4%

STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 3%

CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 3%

DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - MAD Theater Of Tampa 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 1%

RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

POTUS - Jobsite 18%

GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE WORLD PREMIERE - The Off-Cental Players 12%

WHISKEY AND SODA-US PREMIERE - The Off-Cental Players 11%

THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 11%

PLEASE DONT TELL MY KIDS - The Off-Cental Players 10%

THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 8%

RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Powerstories Theatre 8%

NIGHTSWEAT - freeFall Theatre 7%

THE SMUGGLER - Jobsite 7%

PER - LAB Theater Project 5%

THRICE TO MINE - Jobsite 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Anny DePolis - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 14%

Alex Lodge - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 8%

Ashley Browning - AS YOU LIKE IT - USF 7%

Clay Christopher - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 6%

Natalie Ness - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

Noa Friedman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 4%

Lisa Reimer - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Lisa Prieto - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 4%

Evan Lomba - SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 4%

Steven C Fox - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 3%

Rand Smith - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Marcus Blake - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Caroline Huerta - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Evan Lomba - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Alexi Ishida - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Caitlin Sams - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 3%

Chris Cordero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Brady Ryan Phillips - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

Evan Lomba - SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Matthew McGloin - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Howie Schaal - CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

Alexis Carra-Girbes - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

Tristan Braboy - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Jim Sorensen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 1%

Chris Cordero - SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Alex Lodge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 10%

Isabelle Lunsway - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 8%

Julie Korzenik - AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 7%

Drew Street - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

T.R. Butler - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 5%

Paul Potenza - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 4%

Shelly Fowler - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Michael Raver - INDECENT - American Stage 4%

Angela Sarabia - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 4%

Dave Malloy - I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 4%

Che’Li - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Roxanne Fay - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 3%

Alan Mohney Jr - FULLY COMMITTED - The Off-Cental Players 3%

Ward Smith - GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 3%

Katrina Stevenson - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 3%

Blake Boles - PER - LAB Theater Project 2%

Lisa Negron - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 2%

Travis Moore - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Susan Dearden - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 2%

Christan McLaurine - THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 2%

Katrina Stevenson - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite 2%

Amanda Capello - LAUNDRY AND BOURBON- 1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Christopher Marshall - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

Jim Sorensen - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 1%

Ashley Whiting - THE CASE OF THE MISSING FABLES - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 15%

SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 10%

POTUS - Jobsite 9%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 8%

AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 7%

I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 6%

THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 6%

FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 4%

THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 3%

INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Think Tank TYA 3%

ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Think Tank TYA 2%

ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 2%

ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

PER - LAB Theater Project 2%

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 2%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 2%

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD - The Off-Cental Players 1%

THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 1%

RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Powerstories Theatre 1%

Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Opera Tampa 53%

SAMSON AND DELILAH - St Petersburg Opera 47%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Barnes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 9%

Paul Berg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 8%

Keith Eisenstadt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

Callie Gray, Erin Kearns - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theater 5%

Michael Horn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 5%

Chris Corley - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Ant Ma - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Jen Martin - AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 4%

Domenic Bisesti - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 4%

Dee O'Brien/Graham Jones - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 4%

Paul Berg - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 4%

Jessica Cancino - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Brian Smallheer - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 3%

Domenic Bisesti - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 3%

Alan Mohney Jr - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 3%

Chris Pyfrom - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

Matt Barnes - ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Michael Horn - THE SMUGGLER - Jobsite 3%

Brian Smallheer - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 2%

Jonathan Dahm - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Matt Barnes - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Ashley Whiting - THE IMAGINATORS - Creative Arts Theatre 2%

Mike Cote - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 2%

Owen Robertson - PER - LAB Theater Project 2%

Steven Mitchell - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bo Garrard - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 12%

Daniel Gentry - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 11%

Daniel Gentry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The SpongeBob Musical 9%

Jeremy Douglass - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 8%

Jess Glass - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 7%

Bo Garrard - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 6%

Chris Pyfrom - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 6%

Dee O'Brien - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 6%

Ashley Whiting - THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 5%

Tyrese Pope - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 5%

Alan Mohney Jr - FULLY COMMITTED - The Off-Cental Players 4%

Ward Smith - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 4%

Georgia Mallory Guy - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

Matthew Nielson - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jeremy Douglass - TWELFTH NIGHT - Jobsite 2%

Ward Smith - GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Matthew Nielson - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Jeremy Douglass - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Jobsite 1%

CeCe Smith - ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Stephen Bell - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 1%

Jeremy Douglass - THE SMUGGLER - Jobsite 1%

Bo Garrard - THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Asher Carlson - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 11%

Christi Adams - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 11%

Alianna Waggoner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 5%

Colleen Cherry - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 5%

Jim gunning - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 4%

Nicole Lodge - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Evan Lomba - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Curtis Williams - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Matthew McGee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 3%

Kory Randles - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 3%

Ashton Cote - URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 3%

Chris Cordero - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jill Ricardo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Kyle Mangold - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 2%

Natalie Ness - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Emma Friedman - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Matthew Morris - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 2%

Katie Castonguay - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Patty Smithey - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 2%

Jillian Koehn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Christan McLaurine - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 2%

Jack Raynor - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 1%

Rhagan Carter - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 1%

Neil Bleiweiss - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 1%

Peter Barlow - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christy Adams - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theater 15%

Alex Lodge - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 9%

Norma Catalgirone - I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 7%

Shelly Fowler - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 6%

Blake Boles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

Katrina Stevenson - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 5%

Candace del Rio - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Blake Smallen - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite 3%

Chloe Adair - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Emma Friedman - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Rudy Gonzalez - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 2%

Troy Padraic Brooks - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Callie Gray - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 2%

Tracey Reynolds - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Hugh Timoney - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 2%

Tiffany Faykus - HAMLET - Studio@620 2%

Jennifer Lauriello - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Nick Noelte - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 2%

Will Chamblee - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 2%

Jenna Jane - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Randi J. Norman - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

David Jenkins - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 1%

MacKenzie Aaryn - GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 1%

Sonny Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 1%

Cynthia Beckert - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 22%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 19%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 14%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Patriot playhouse 10%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Think Tank TYA 9%

PETER PAN - Dearmon cast 8%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Think Tank TYA 6%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 4%

THE DAY YOU BEGIN - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

THE CASE OF THE MISSING FABLES - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

THE MAGIC FISH - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

THE IMAGINATORS - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Carrollwood Cultural Center 16%

Straz Center for the Performing Arts 14%

Francis Wilson Playhouse 13%

Eight O'clock Theatre 6%

Jobsite Theatre 6%

American Stage Theatre Company 6%

New Tampa Players 5%

The Off-Cental Players 4%

Powerstories Theatre 4%

TheatreFor 3%

LAB Theater Project 3%

Richey Suncoast 3%

Stageworks 3%

Richey Suncoast Theatre 2%

St Petersburg Opera 2%

Stage West Playhouse 2%

Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

Tampa International Fringe Festival 2%

MAD Theater Of Tampa 2%

Creative Arts Theatre 1%

Think Tank TYA 1%

freeFall Theatre 1%

Studio@620 0%

Comments