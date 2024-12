Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; ANNIE at Carrollwood players Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Tampa Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Jones - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 13%

Andi Garner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 11%

Eboni Graham - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 9%

James Granelle - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 9%

Lyla Ruth - WONDERFUL TOWN - SPC 8%

Alexis Carra-Girbes - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 7%

Evan Lomba - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 6%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 6%

Sarah Walston Phillips - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - New Tampa Players 5%

Domenic Bisesti - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 4%

Ashley Marinelli - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 4%

Ronbert Ignacio - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 4%

Zan Raynor - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 4%

Cory Boyas - URINETOWN - MAD Theatre of Tampa 3%

Jessica Hindsley - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Kerner Scruggs - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Kerner Scruggs - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 12%

Micheal D' Aquino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 8%

Karen Taylor - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 7%

Betty-Jane Parks - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

Katrina Stevenson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 7%

Mia Siegert & David Williamson - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 5%

Ami Sallee - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Karen Taylor - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Ami Sallee - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Callie Gray - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 4%

Dee O'Brien - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 4%

Karen Taylor - ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Shelley Giles - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 3%

Newt Rametta - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Deb Sevigny - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Stark - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Alexa Cassandra Duimstra - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Katrina Stevenson - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 2%

Karen Taylor - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Robert Kuhn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Christan McLaurine - THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 2%

Meli Mossey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 1%

Jeannette Christensen - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Katrina Stevenson - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Jobsite 1%

Lindsay Ellis - PER - LAB Theater Project 1%



Best Dance Production

ANNIE - Carrollwood players 37%

CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 27%

URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 19%

STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 17%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Paul Berg - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 10%

Keven renken - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 9%

David Jenkins - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 8%

Scott Cooper - WONDERFUL TOWN - SPC 8%

Jason Fortner - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 7%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 6%

Casey Vaughn - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 5%

Jason Fortner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

Adam Cioffari - SAMSON AND DELILAH - St. Petersburg Opera 4%

Jason Fortner - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Emilia Sargent - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 4%

James Granelle - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 4%

Charlotte D’Amboise - CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 4%

Kenny Moten - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Kirsten Kelly - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Nick Flatto - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

David The Day - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 3%

Dan Raynor and Zan Raynor - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 3%

Cory Boyas - URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 3%

Helen R. Murray - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Domenic Bisesti - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 2%

David Jenkins - ROCK - Jobsite Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jason Fortner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 14%

David Jenkins - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 8%

Marc Sanders - AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 6%

Lisa Malloy - I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 6%

Erin Kearns - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theater 6%

Alan Mohney Jr - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 5%

Dee O'Brien - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 5%

Caroline Jett - PER - LAB Theater Project 5%

Clareann Despain - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 5%

Emilia Sargent - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 4%

Paul Potenza - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 4%

Ward Smith - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Central Players 3%

Georgia Mallory Guy - THE CRUCIBLE - Think Tank TYA 3%

Katie Callahan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Think Tank TYA 3%

Sheri Whittington - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 3%

Jason Fortner - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Helen R Murray - INDECENT - American Stage 2%

Stephen Ray - 1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Jason Fortner - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Gregory Keng Strasser - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Mike Cote - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 2%

Karla Hartley - RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Powerstories Theatre 2%

Helen R. Murray - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Helen R. Murray - THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Arthur Jackson - ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

ANNIE - Carrollwood players 11%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 6%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 6%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 4%

CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 4%

WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 3%

THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 3%

INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 2%

XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - MAD Theater Of Tampa 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 1%

ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - New Tampa Players 1%

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Jobsite 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Eberhart - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 10%

Dalton Hamilton - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 9%

Todd Wiener - ANNIE - Carrollwood plAYers 9%

Dominic Bisesti - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 6%

Keith Eisenstadt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 5%

Jo Averill-Snell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 5%

Domenic Bisesti - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

Domenic Bisesti - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Erin Kearns/Jess Glass - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 4%

CJ Marshall - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 4%

David Arterberry - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Domenic Bisesti - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 3%

Jo Averill-Snell - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Jo Averill-Snell - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 3%

Keith Eisenstadt - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

Jessica Stevens - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jimmy Lawlor - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Stephen Bell - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 2%

Josh Eberhart - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 2%

Xiangfu Xiao - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Joshua Eberhart - URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 1%

Michael Horn - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 1%

Stephen Bell - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 1%

David Arterberry - THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Jessica Stevens - ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Emi Stefanov - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 14%

Tristan Horta - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 11%

Andi Zdrava - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 9%

Jeremy Douglass - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 7%

Michelle Kadonsky - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

Megan Zeitler - SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 5%

Jere - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 5%

Latoya McCormick - AS YOU LIKE IT - USF 5%

Emi Stefanov - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Latoya McCormick - WONDERFUL TOWN - SPC 4%

Jeremy D. Silverman - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Emi Stefanov - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Juan Rodriguez - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 4%

Emi Stefanov - ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

G. Frank Meekins - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 3%

Michael Kaish - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Matt Deitchman - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Mark Sforzini - LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR - St. Petersburg Opera 2%

Megan Zeitler - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 2%



Best Musical

ANNIE - Carrollwood players 15%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite Theatre 7%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 7%

XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 6%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

AS YOU LIKE IT - USF 5%

WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 4%

STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 3%

CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - MAD Theater Of Tampa 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - MAD Theatre of Tampa 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 1%

RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

POTUS - Jobsite 17%

WHISKEY AND SODA-US PREMIERE - The Off-Cental Players 13%

GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE WORLD PREMIERE - The Off-Cental Players 12%

THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 11%

PLEASE DONT TELL MY KIDS - The Off-Cental Players 10%

RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Powerstories Theatre 8%

THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 8%

NIGHTSWEAT - freeFall Theatre 7%

THE SMUGGLER - Jobsite 7%

PER - LAB Theater Project 5%

THRICE TO MINE - Jobsite 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Anny DePolis - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 14%

Alex Lodge - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 7%

Ashley Browning - AS YOU LIKE IT - USF 7%

Clay Christopher - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 5%

Natalie Ness - WONDERFUL TOWN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

Lisa Reimer - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Noa Friedman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 4%

Lisa Prieto - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 4%

Evan Lomba - SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 4%

Rand Smith - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Steven C Fox - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 3%

Evan Lomba - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Caroline Huerta - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 3%

Marcus Blake - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Chris Cordero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Alexi Ishida - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Caitlin Sams - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

Brady Ryan Phillips - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

Alexis Carra-Girbes - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

Evan Lomba - SPONGEBOB: THE MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Howie Schaal - CHICAGO - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

Matthew McGloin - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Tristan Braboy - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Jim Sorensen - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 1%

Chris Cordero - SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alex Lodge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 10%

Isabelle Lunsway - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 8%

Julie Korzenik - AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 7%

Drew Street - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 5%

T.R. Butler - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Paul Potenza - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 4%

Dave Malloy - I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 4%

Angela Sarabia - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 4%

Shelly Fowler - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 4%

Michael Raver - INDECENT - American Stage 4%

Che’Li - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Blake Boles - PER - LAB Theater Project 3%

Roxanne Fay - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 3%

Ward Smith - GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 3%

Alan Mohney Jr - FULLY COMMITTED - The Off-Cental Players 3%

Lisa Negron - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 3%

Katrina Stevenson - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 2%

Travis Moore - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Christan McLaurine - THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 2%

Susan Dearden - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 2%

Ashley Whiting - THE CASE OF THE MISSING FABLES - Creative Arts Theatre 2%

Katrina Stevenson - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite 2%

Christopher Marshall - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 1%

Amanda Capello - LAUNDRY AND BOURBON- 1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD - The Off-Cental Players 1%

Shannon Luster - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 15%

SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 10%

POTUS - Jobsite 9%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 8%

AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 6%

I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 6%

THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 6%

FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 4%

THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 3%

INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Think Tank TYA 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Think Tank TYA 2%

ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 2%

ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

PER - LAB Theater Project 2%

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 2%

IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 2%

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

1959 PINK THUNDERBIRD - The Off-Cental Players 1%

THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 1%

RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Powerstories Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Opera Tampa 53%

SAMSON AND DELILAH - St Petersburg Opera 47%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Barnes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 9%

Paul Berg - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 8%

Keith Eisenstadt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 6%

Callie Gray, Erin Kearns - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theater 5%

Michael Horn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 4%

Chris Corley - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 4%

Domenic Bisesti - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Eight O'clock Theatre 4%

Ant Ma - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 4%

Jen Martin - AUGUST OF OSAGE COUNTY - Carrollwood Players 4%

Dee O'Brien/Graham Jones - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 4%

Paul Berg - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 4%

Jessica Cancino - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Domenic Bisesti - XANADU - Eight O'clock Theatre 3%

Brian Smallheer - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 3%

Chris Pyfrom - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

Alan Mohney Jr - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 3%

Matt Barnes - ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Michael Horn - THE SMUGGLER - Jobsite 3%

Brian Smallheer - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 2%

Ashley Whiting - THE IMAGINATORS - Creative Arts Theatre 2%

Jonathan Dahm - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Matt Barnes - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Mike Cote - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 2%

Owen Robertson - PER - LAB Theater Project 2%

Steven Mitchell - ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bo Garrard - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 11%

Daniel Gentry - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 11%

Daniel Gentry - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The SpongeBob Musical 9%

Jeremy Douglass - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 8%

Jess Glass - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 7%

Chris Pyfrom - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tampa Repertory Theatre 6%

Bo Garrard - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - American Stage Theatre Company 6%

Dee O'Brien - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 6%

Ashley Whiting - THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 5%

Tyrese Pope - RING OF FIRE - American Stage Theatre Company 5%

Alan Mohney Jr - FULLY COMMITTED - The Off-Cental Players 4%

Ward Smith - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 4%

Georgia Mallory Guy - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 3%

Matthew Nielson - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Jeremy Douglass - TWELFTH NIGHT - Jobsite 2%

Ward Smith - GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Matthew Nielson - THE CHINESE LADY - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Jeremy Douglass - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Jobsite 1%

CeCe Smith - ACTS OF FAITH - American Stage Theatre Company 1%

Stephen Bell - ACADEMIA NUTS - TheatreFor 1%

Jeremy Douglass - THE SMUGGLER - Jobsite 1%

Bo Garrard - THE FIGS - American Stage Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Asher Carlson - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 12%

Christi Adams - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 10%

Alianna Waggoner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 5%

Colleen Cherry - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 5%

Evan Lomba - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 4%

Jim gunning - ANNIE - Carrollwood players 4%

Nicole Lodge - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Curtis Williams - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 3%

Matthew McGee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 3%

Ashton Cote - URINETOWN - MAD Theater of Tampa 3%

Chris Cordero - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Kory Randles - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 3%

Jill Ricardo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Kyle Mangold - STRANGER SINGS - Straz Center 2%

Emma Friedman - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Natalie Ness - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Tyler Fish - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - American Stage Theatre Company 2%

Katie Castonguay - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Carrollwood Cultural Center 2%

Matthew Morris - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - West Coast Players 2%

Christan McLaurine - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 2%

Patty Smithey - DREAMGIRLS - New Tampa Players 2%

Jaryn McCann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Jobsite 1%

Jillian Koehn - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 1%

Peter Barlow - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Francis Wilson Playhouse 1%

Delaney Jackson - CATS - Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christy Adams - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theater 15%

Alex Lodge - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 8%

Norma Catalgirone - I HATE HAMLET - Tarpon Arts 8%

Blake Boles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 6%

Shelly Fowler - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 6%

Katrina Stevenson - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite Theatre 5%

Candace del Rio - THE ALABAMA STORY - Powerstories Theatre 3%

Blake Smallen - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite 3%

Chloe Adair - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 3%

Emma Friedman - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

Rudy Gonzalez - THE MAN FROM STRATFORD - TheatreFor 2%

Troy Padraic Brooks - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Callie Gray - SILENT SKY - Richey Suncoast Theatre 2%

Tracey Reynolds - SCROOGE MACBETH - The Off-Cental Players 2%

Hugh Timoney - FRANKENSTEIN - Jobsite 2%

Tiffany Faykus - HAMLET - Studio@620 2%

Nick Noelte - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 2%

Jennifer Lauriello - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 2%

Will Chamblee - IRENA'S VOW - Powerstories Theatre 2%

Randi J. Norman - STRAIGHT WHITE MEN - Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

Jenna Jane - NO EXIT - The Off-Cental Players 2%

David Jenkins - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Jobsite Theatre 1%

MacKenzie Aaryn - GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE - The Off-Cental Players 1%

Sonny Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Francis Wilson Playhouse 1%

Cynthia Beckert - INDECENT - American Stage Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ELF - Francis Wilson Playhouse 22%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Carrollwood Cultural Center 20%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - New Tampa Players 13%

PETER PAN - Dearmon cast 10%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Patriot playhouse 10%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Think Tank TYA 8%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Think Tank TYA 6%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Arts in Motion 4%

THE DAY YOU BEGIN - American Stage Theatre Company 3%

THE CASE OF THE MISSING FABLES - Creative Arts Theatre 2%

THE MAGIC FISH - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

THE IMAGINATORS - Creative Arts Theatre 1%

THE INVENTIVE PRINCESS OF FLORALEE - Creative Arts Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Carrollwood Cultural Center 16%

Straz Center for the Performing Arts 14%

Francis Wilson Playhouse 13%

Jobsite Theatre 6%

Eight O'clock Theatre 6%

American Stage Theatre Company 6%

New Tampa Players 5%

The Off-Cental Players 4%

Powerstories Theatre 4%

TheatreFor 3%

Stageworks 3%

Richey Suncoast 3%

LAB Theater Project 3%

Richey Suncoast Theatre 2%

St Petersburg Opera 2%

Stage West Playhouse 2%

Tampa Repertory Theatre 2%

Tampa International Fringe Festival 2%

Creative Arts Theatre 2%

MAD Theater Of Tampa 2%

Think Tank TYA 1%

freeFall Theatre 1%

Studio@620 0%



