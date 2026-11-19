NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CAN Community Health presents its second annual World AIDS Day concert, THE RED NOTE CONCERT, bringing together Broadway icons to recognize World AIDS Day and support the fight to end HIV. Recording artist, actor, and advocate Clay Aiken headlines, with a special opening performance by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner André De Shields and music direction by Broadway musician and SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky. Performances take place Sunday, November 29 at 6:00 pm at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale and Tuesday, December 1, World AIDS Day itself, at 7:00 pm at The Gathering at Armature Works in Tampa. Produced in partnership with Gray Box Theater and HarmonyWaves, the concerts benefit the Susan Terry Foundation.

This year’s concerts carry special significance as CAN Community Health celebrates 35 years of providing HIV care. Founded in 1991 by Susan Terry and Dr. Jeffrey Stall, the organization has grown into a national healthcare network with health centers across Florida, Virginia, South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.

Dr. Kal Gajraj is Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at CAN Community Health, where he leads marketing, communications, community engagement, and brand strategy for an organization serving approximately 35,000 patients through nearly 40 health centers. With more than 20 years of experience spanning healthcare, higher education, nonprofit leadership, and the arts, he also serves as a trustee of Gray Box Theater, an adjunct professor at Miami Dade College, and a member of the Forbes Communications Council.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Gajraj about what the inaugural concert taught the organization, why the arts are such a powerful partner in public health, and his hope that THE RED NOTE CONCERT becomes a lasting tradition.

What inspired CAN Community Health to use a Broadway-caliber concert as a vehicle for World AIDS Day awareness, and how did the partnership with Gray Box Theater come together?

The inspiration behind THE RED NOTE CONCERT comes from wanting to bring people together for something bigger than a night of entertainment. World AIDS Day is a time to remember the lives we’ve lost, recognize how far we’ve come, and recommit ourselves to the work that still lies ahead. Music gives us a way to do that while reaching people who might not otherwise engage with a traditional awareness campaign.

Our partnership with Gray Box Theater and HarmonyWaves helps bring that vision to life. Their experience in producing live performances and working with exceptional talent has helped us create an evening that combines world-class entertainment with a meaningful message. We’re fortunate to have artists like Clay Aiken, André De Shields, and Seth Rudetsky lending their talents to this cause.

How does your role as a trustee of Gray Box Theater inform the way you approach marketing and storytelling for THE RED NOTE CONCERT?

My involvement with Gray Box Theater comes from a genuine love of the arts and an appreciation for what live performance can do for a community. Theater creates opportunities for people to experience stories, perspectives, and emotions that they might not encounter in their everyday lives.

That perspective carries into how I approach storytelling and marketing at CAN. We’re always looking for ways to connect with people beyond traditional healthcare messaging. THE RED NOTE CONCERT is a great example of that. We’re bringing together the arts, community, and a cause that deserves continued attention. I want people to walk away entertained, but also thinking about the message behind the evening.

This is the second annual World AIDS Day concert. What did you learn from the first year, and what has changed or grown for this edition?

We learned a lot from our inaugural concert last year, NO DAY BUT TODAY, which featured Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp from RENT in performances in both Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. One of our biggest takeaways was the opportunity to expand our reach in Tampa. Last year, we hosted the concert at our headquarters in Ybor City. This year, we’re moving to The Gathering at Armature Works, which gives us a larger venue and the opportunity to welcome more attendees.

We’re also excited about this year’s lineup. Having Clay Aiken headline, with a special opening performance by André De Shields and Seth Rudetsky serving as music director, gives us another incredible opportunity to bring Broadway talent to our communities.

Why did you choose Clay Aiken, André De Shields, and Seth Rudetsky as the artists to carry this message, and what does each bring to the evening?

Each of these artists brings something different to the stage, and that’s what makes this year’s lineup so exciting. Clay Aiken has been entertaining audiences since his breakout appearance on AMERICAN IDOL in 2003. Since then, he’s built an impressive career as a recording artist and Broadway performer, including his role as Sir Robin in MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT. He’s an incredible talent, and we’re thrilled to have him headlining the evening.

André De Shields is a Broadway legend whose career spans more than five decades. From THE WIZ to HADESTOWN, he’s brought some unforgettable characters to life. He’s also a passionate advocate for people living with HIV and long-term survivors, which makes his participation especially meaningful for this event.

And bringing it all together is Seth Rudetsky, who serves as our music director. Many people know him as the host of SiriusXM’s On Broadway, but he’s also an accomplished musician, performer, and author with an extensive history in Broadway. His musical expertise and personality make him a wonderful addition to the evening.

How are you using the arts to make conversations about HIV, testing, and prevention more approachable for audiences who might otherwise tune out public health messaging?

The arts have always played an important role in shaping cultural conversations. One example that comes to mind is RENT. The musical introduced audiences to the realities of living with HIV and AIDS during a time when misinformation and stigma were widespread. Through its characters and music, it helped humanize an issue that many people didn’t understand or felt uncomfortable discussing.

It was our honor to welcome RENT stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to the stage for our inaugural World AIDS Day concert last year. Their involvement was especially meaningful because of the impact that production has had on how audiences understand HIV.

That’s what makes the arts such a powerful partner in public health. Rather than simply presenting someone with facts and statistics, storytelling gives people an opportunity to connect with the human experiences behind those facts. It can open the door to conversations about testing, prevention, treatment, and the importance of ending stigma.

The concert coincides with CAN Community Health’s 35th anniversary of providing HIV care. How does that milestone shape the tone and message of the evening?

Thirty-five years is a significant milestone, and it’s given us an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come. CAN Community Health was founded in Sarasota in 1991, at a time when the HIV epidemic was surrounded by fear, misinformation, and stigma. Since then, we’ve grown from a local organization into a multi-state healthcare provider, continuing to expand access to care and support for the communities we serve.

That history is very much part of THE RED NOTE CONCERT. We want to honor the people who helped move this work forward, remember those we’ve lost, and celebrate the progress made in HIV prevention and treatment. At the same time, we recognize that there’s still work to do. Our 35th anniversary is a celebration, but it’s also a reminder of why this mission remains so important.

What role does live music and theatre play in reducing stigma around HIV, particularly in the South where misconceptions persist?

I view theater as a way to educate communities. It can transport audiences to a different time, place, or way of life that they might not otherwise experience. Take, for instance, André De Shields’ portrayal of Hermes in HADESTOWN. Through his performance, he guides audiences through an ancient Greek myth, making an unfamiliar story accessible while exploring universal themes like love, loss, and hope.

I think that same power exists when we tell stories that challenge misconceptions about HIV. When people connect with the experiences, emotions, and humanity of others, it creates opportunities for understanding. That’s particularly important in communities where misinformation and stigma can still make conversations about HIV difficult. Sometimes, changing someone’s perspective starts with simply introducing them to a story they might not otherwise encounter.

Why was it important to hold the concerts in both Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, and how do the settings of Las Olas Oceanside Park and Armature Works shape the experience?

Fort Lauderdale and Tampa are both important communities in CAN’s history and the work we do today. We have a significant presence in both regions, with multiple health centers serving patients throughout South Florida and the Tampa Bay area. Hosting concerts in both cities allows us to bring this experience closer to the communities that have supported our mission for 35 years.

The venues also give each evening its own personality. Las Olas Oceanside Park offers a beautiful outdoor setting along the South Florida coast, while Armature Works brings a different atmosphere with its historic character and connection to Tampa’s waterfront community. We’re also proud to offer complimentary tickets to our patients. We recognize that our patients are an important part of this 35-year journey, and this is one way we can show our appreciation and invite them to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment.

How will proceeds benefiting the Susan Terry Foundation translate into real-world support for the communities CAN serves?

Proceeds from THE RED NOTE CONCERT will benefit the Susan Terry Foundation, which continues the legacy of CAN Community Health founder Susan Terry through community-based grants and partnerships. Since launching in 2025, the Foundation has awarded more than $235,000 in grants to nine community organizations. Those investments support a range of initiatives, from peer-led PrEP education in the ballroom community to efforts to restore an AIDS memorial damaged by a storm.

What I appreciate about this work is that it allows us to support organizations that are making a difference in ways that reach beyond traditional healthcare settings. These grants help address real needs in our communities, and proceeds from the concert will help that work continue.

What do you want audience members to be thinking, feeling, or doing when they walk out at the end of the night?

I hope people leave feeling inspired, but also with a greater understanding of why this work matters. I want them to recognize how far we’ve come in HIV prevention and treatment, while understanding that stigma is still something we need to address. Most importantly, I hope they leave feeling empowered to take charge of their health, have conversations they might not have had before, and recognize that everyone has a role to play in ending the HIV epidemic.

Looking ahead, do you envision THE RED NOTE CONCERT growing into a lasting tradition, and what would you like its long-term impact to be?

Absolutely. My vision is for the World AIDS Day concert to become an annual tradition, bringing new artists, new audiences, and new stories to the stage each year. But more than anything, I hope its impact extends beyond the concert itself. I want it to continue creating opportunities for remembrance, education, and meaningful conversations about HIV. If we can bring people together through music and inspire them to carry that message into their own communities, then we’ve accomplished something meaningful.

THE RED NOTE CONCERT takes place Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 6:00 pm at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, and Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 7:00 pm at The Gathering at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave, Tampa. Proceeds benefit the Susan Terry Foundation. For tickets, visit graybox.theater or cancommunityhealth.org/worldaidsday.

The race is on for the Tampa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 2 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 10% 3 SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 9% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 8% 5 COME FROM AWAY Eight O'Clock Theatre 7% Best Play 1 AMITYVILLE '74 Carrollwood Cultural Center 16% 2 THE CRUCIBLE St. Petersburg College 14% 3 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 THE MIRACLE WORKER Francis Wilson Playhouse 6% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Studio@620 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stage West Community Playhouse 18% 2 Carrollwood Cultural Center 14% 3 Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 4 St. Petersburg College 9% 5 MAD Theatre of Tampa 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Conte - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 10% 2 Dominic Ehrlich - SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 8% 3 Evan Lomba - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 7% 4 Emmett Young - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Richey Suncoast Theatre 5% 5 Cody Farkas - AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone