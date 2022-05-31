HITS! Announces A National Musical Tour and Open Auditions This Summer

Now in its inaugural year, Hits! has announced a national touring show which will kick off on March 1, 2023 to May 11, 2023. The show will feature a cast of 22 members, singers and dancers between the ages of 8-21, who will perform some of music's most iconic hits. Applications are now open for in-person and virtual auditions in 32 cities - free of charge. Once selected, the cast members chosen will be paid between $15,000 to $25,000 depending on the role.

Hits! will take audiences on a musical journey through the decades, highlighting the most iconic hits of all time in Pop, Rock and Broadway. With over 400 costume changes, fast-paced production medleys and electrifying dancing, it will thrill audiences young and old.

A concept that's never been done before, Hits! offers young talent an opportunity for stardom and national recognition.

"Every time someone sees a teenager perform on American Idol they say, you're just a teenager, you're amazing" says Bob Gries, Founder and Executive Producer of Hits! But Gries explains that he's been watching these extraordinary talents as part of the cast of Entertainment Revue for the past 30 years, including many who have gone on to sign recording contracts and become Broadway stars.

Hits! is an updated version of the longstanding Entertainment Revue show with a fun spin, introducing males, and going nation-wide. Gries added, "A show of this caliber, with all young people, has never been done before but it's going to be spectacular."

While no experience is necessary, the producers are looking for passionate talented singers and dancers who love being on the stage. The talent search is underway, so don't miss your chance to audition and be the next big hit - applications are now open!