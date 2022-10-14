HCC Dancers Collect Stories Of Ybor City's Past for Performances of GHOST FACTORY at the HCC Mainstage Theatre

Dancers from the HCC Dance Program have participated in a project to collect stories related to Ybor City's past in connection to Bridgman|Packer Dance's upcoming performances of Ghost Factory at the HCC Mainstage Theatre on October 28 & 29 at 7:30 pm.

Dancers had the opportunity to learn about Ybor's history from Gio Fucarino, a local historian and advocate for Ybor City's future. They also visited the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory (El Reloj) and learn about how cigars are manufactured. Then, students interviewed several Tampa natives with various connections to cigar factories. One of the interviews was with Patrick Manteiga, Editor and Publisher of La Gaceta Newspaper. Manteiga a third-generation Tampanian discussed how his grandfather worked as a lector in the Morgan Cigar Factory before starting La Gaceta. He discussed the tough conditions and how the unions were formed. During another interview with Anthony Carreno, a Tampa native and local history buff who is passionate about preserving Tampa stories discussed how the Centro Espanol mutual aid society helped so many people who came to Ybor and West Tampa feel a sense of belonging.

The stories collected via interviews will be made into videos that will be part of a pop-up installation called Places with Hidden Stories which will take place in Gallery114@YborCity campus on the dates of the performances. Parallels will be drawn between the Ybor City stories and the stories of Johnson City which helped shape Ghost Factory. The installation and the stage work reveal how architecture can hold a town's human stories hidden within its walls.

For more information about the event visit www.hccfl.edu/dance. Ghost Factory tickets are $20.00 for general admission. Places with Hidden Stories is a free exhibit.