Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HCC Dancers Collect Stories Of Ybor City's Past for Performances of GHOST FACTORY at the HCC Mainstage Theatre

The stories collected via interviews will be made into videos that will be part of a pop-up installation called Places with Hidden Stories.

Register for Tampa/St. Petersburg News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

HCC Dancers Collect Stories Of Ybor City's Past for Performances of GHOST FACTORY at the HCC Mainstage Theatre

Dancers from the HCC Dance Program have participated in a project to collect stories related to Ybor City's past in connection to Bridgman|Packer Dance's upcoming performances of Ghost Factory at the HCC Mainstage Theatre on October 28 & 29 at 7:30 pm.

Dancers had the opportunity to learn about Ybor's history from Gio Fucarino, a local historian and advocate for Ybor City's future. They also visited the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory (El Reloj) and learn about how cigars are manufactured. Then, students interviewed several Tampa natives with various connections to cigar factories. One of the interviews was with Patrick Manteiga, Editor and Publisher of La Gaceta Newspaper. Manteiga a third-generation Tampanian discussed how his grandfather worked as a lector in the Morgan Cigar Factory before starting La Gaceta. He discussed the tough conditions and how the unions were formed. During another interview with Anthony Carreno, a Tampa native and local history buff who is passionate about preserving Tampa stories discussed how the Centro Espanol mutual aid society helped so many people who came to Ybor and West Tampa feel a sense of belonging.

The stories collected via interviews will be made into videos that will be part of a pop-up installation called Places with Hidden Stories which will take place in Gallery114@YborCity campus on the dates of the performances. Parallels will be drawn between the Ybor City stories and the stories of Johnson City which helped shape Ghost Factory. The installation and the stage work reveal how architecture can hold a town's human stories hidden within its walls.

For more information about the event visit www.hccfl.edu/dance. Ghost Factory tickets are $20.00 for general admission. Places with Hidden Stories is a free exhibit.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
Five Actors Will Bring THE COLORED MUSEUM, A Satirical 11-skit Racial Commentary Piece To Life This November. Five Actors Will Bring THE COLORED MUSEUM, A Satirical 11-skit Racial Commentary Piece To Life This November. 
October 12, 2022

Kicking off American Stage's second show of the season, The Colored Museum will bring a cast of five to the Mainstage from November 2-27. 
TampaRep Introduces 'Choose Your Price' Ticket ModelTampaRep Introduces 'Choose Your Price' Ticket Model
October 10, 2022

Theatre is not theatre without an audience. Throughout the pandemic, many wondered when it would be safe to gather together again for the enjoyment and enrichment of a well-told story. Now that theatre lights are slowly rising to full again, TampaRep is extending an invitation to every household and budget level.
Mad Theatre of Tampa to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Straz Center This MonthMad Theatre of Tampa to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at The Straz Center This Month
October 9, 2022

Mad Theatre of Tampa will present The Drowsy Chaperone at The Straz Center October 14 through 30th. 