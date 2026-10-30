Garrison Keillor to Perform at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre With Richard Dworsky

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​The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present An Evening with Garrison Keillor with special guest Richard Dworsky on Friday, February 12, 2027, at 8 pm. Tickets purchased for Garrison Keillor And Erica Rhodes: The Crazy Uncle And His Sensible Niece scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8 pm will be honored on this new date. Erica Rhodes will not be performing on the newly rescheduled February 12 date. Tickets are on sale now.

Loyal fans and those new to his audience will hear Garrison Keillor's quintessential humor, music, poetry and anecdotes in his classic baritone. The thread that runs through is the beauty of growing old. Garrison has found graceful acceptance and real joy in life's sunset, bringing celebration to the inevitable journey.

With cheerfulness and wit, the natural storyteller has endured the decades. The familiar, decent characters of Lake Wobegon will undoubtedly be woven into the evening, along with a limerick or two, and communal sing alongs to lift the spirits.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 07 Hrs 03 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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