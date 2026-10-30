Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Garrison Keillor to Perform at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre With Richard Dworsky
The performance will take place on Friday, February 12, 2027.
The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present An Evening with Garrison Keillor with special guest Richard Dworsky on Friday, February 12, 2027, at 8 pm. Tickets purchased for Garrison Keillor And Erica Rhodes: The Crazy Uncle And His Sensible Niece scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8 pm will be honored on this new date. Erica Rhodes will not be performing on the newly rescheduled February 12 date. Tickets are on sale now.
Loyal fans and those new to his audience will hear Garrison Keillor's quintessential humor, music, poetry and anecdotes in his classic baritone. The thread that runs through is the beauty of growing old. Garrison has found graceful acceptance and real joy in life's sunset, bringing celebration to the inevitable journey.
With cheerfulness and wit, the natural storyteller has endured the decades. The familiar, decent characters of Lake Wobegon will undoubtedly be woven into the evening, along with a limerick or two, and communal sing alongs to lift the spirits.
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