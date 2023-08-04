FreeFall Theatre Presents AT HOME WITH ETHEL WATERS

freeFall Theatre Company's 2023/2024 season opens with an all-new play with music written by and starring Rose Weaver (freeFall debut) as the one and only Ethel Waters.

A pioneer film, stage, television, and recording star, Ethel Waters paved the way with ground-breaking performances from The Cotton Club to Broadway. From iconic songs like “Stormy Weather” to her captivating performances in Cabin in the Sky, The Member of the Wedding, and many more, Miss Waters left an indelible mark on the world of popular entertainment and the nation.

At Home With Ethel Waters is directed by Wren T. Brown with musical direction by Damon Carter (freeFall's smash hit Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill). The set is designed by Ed Haynes Design. Costumes are designed by Wendell Carmichael with lighting design by Andrew Schmedake. Sound for At Home With Ethel Waters is designed and engineered by Nathan Doyle. Wren T. Brown is an award-winning actor and director that also serves as the Producing Artistic Director of Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles.

“It's always exciting to work with the incredible artists at Ebony Rep.” says freeFall Outreach/Marketing Director Matthew McGee. “Wren and his amazing team brought us their award winning production of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill in 2022. That show became one of our biggest hits after reopening in our black box space in 2021.”

Rose Weaver is an American actress, singer and playwright. The oldest of six children born to a sharecropping family in Georgia, Rose began her acting career at the Tony award-winning Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island where she has performed for over 50 years. This is Weaver's 50th year as an actor, singer, and playwright. She has performed in numerous productions all over the country and appeared in feature films Poetic Justice opposite the late Tupac Shakur and Detroit opposite John Boyega. Rose is joined onstage in At Home With Ethel Waters by pianist Damon Carter.

Damon Carter is a California native who recently returned to L.A. after living in Boston for over two decades. His career thrived in Boston as a professional pianist, songwriter, and educator. Damon earned his Bachelor of Music Degree in performance from Boston's Berklee College of Music. He then went on to earn a Master of Education Degree from Cambridge College in Cambridge, MA. freeFall audiences will remember Damon from his 2022 performance of Jimmy Powers, and as music director of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.

Book tickets now atClick HereClick Here or by calling 727-498-5205. At Home With Ethel Waters plays freeFall August 12 through September 10, 2023. Tickets range from $45 - $55. There are two discounted preview performances. One on August 11 at 7pm and on August 12 at 2pm. freeFall matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7pm.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.