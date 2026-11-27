Cast Set For MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at TampaRep
Adapted by Lance Arthur Smith with original songs by Jon Lorenz, the MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET radio play will be staged with live Foley sound effects.
Tampa Repertory Theatre (TampaRep) has announced the cast of Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play. Directed by Jim Sorensen, the production previews Thursday, December 3, opens Friday, December 4, and runs through Wednesday, December 23, 2026, at the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.
Michael Gregory stars as Kris Kringle, opposite Ryan Joustra as Macy's executive Doris Walker and John Perez as Fred Gailey, the lawyer who takes Kris's case. Aila Booth and Nora Duffy alternate as Susan Walker, Doris's skeptical young daughter. Bailee McQueen and Ryan Sturm round out the cast, switching among a host of characters. Music director Juan Rodriguez accompanies the cast on piano and creates live Foley sound effects.
Adapted by Lance Arthur Smith, with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz, the production makes the audience part of a 1940s radio broadcast. When Macy's hires a department store Santa who insists he's the real thing, his claim lands him in court and gives one skeptical child a reason to reconsider what she believes. The cast brings the story to life with rich vocal harmonies, vintage-style commercial jingles, and sound effects created in full view of the audience.
“My favorite thing about these radio plays is that the audience gets to see how the magic is made. You can watch someone create a sound from an ordinary object, then hear the whole cast come together in harmony. After It's a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol, I'm delighted that we get to share another holiday classic this way, and this year there's a lot more singing.” Emilia Sargent, Producing Artistic Director, TampaRep
The December 4 opening-night ticket includes a pre-show celebration at AER Sky Lounge at 6 p.m. TampaRep plans to light the first Hanukkah candle as part of the evening. The Sunday, December 13 performance at 3 p.m. will be ASL-interpreted.
Tickets and information: Through TampaRep's Choose Your Price program, tickets for regular performances start at $16 before ticketing fees. A limited number of $16 Theatre Lover tickets are available for patrons who otherwise couldn't afford to attend. Other options include Student/Artist, Senior/Military, standard Adult, and True Ticket, which helps TampaRep pay its artists and crew. Opening night is priced separately.
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