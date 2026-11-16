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The Classic Albums Live Series continues with three performances at The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Single tickets and series packages for all shows go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 am. The series package will include the previously announced Classic Albums Live show, Van Halen – 1984, on Sunday, December 13 at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Please see below for more information, including dates, times of performances and ticket prices.

Founded in Toronto in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live has become a beloved fixture in the music world, having delivered over 3,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada. “We live in a unique time in history,” said Mr. Martin. “We have a new canon of music that has become 'classic' in our culture. Our role is to be stewards of these great albums, allowing people to experience them together and to hear the songs just as they were intended and recorded. We pride ourselves on doing this note-for-note, cut-for-cut.”

Times, dates, performances and description of performances are subject to change.

Stevie Ray Vaughan – Texas Flood

Saturday, February 27 at 8 pm

Texas Flood was the debut studio album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, released in 1983. The album received positive reviews with most praising the deep blues sound and Vaughan's songwriting abilities. The album was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards – Texas Flood was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Performance and Rude Mood for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. In 2021, the album was a 2021 inductee into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in recognition of its historical significance.

The Who – Who's Next

Sunday, March 7 at 8 pm

Who's Next, the fifth studio album by The Who was an immediate success when it was release in 1971. The band made prominent use of synthesizer on the album, particularly on Won't Get Fooled Again and Baba O'Riley, which were both released as singles. The album has been viewed by many critics as the Who's best album and one of the greatest albums of all-time.

Guns N' Roses – Appetite For Destruction

Thursday, April 1 at 8 pm

Appetite for Destruction was the debut album for Guns N' Roses, released in 1987. The album contained the iconic singles Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and Sweet Child o' Mine. The album spent four non-consecutive weeks on the US Billboard 200, and became certified 18× platinum, making it among the top 10 best-selling albums in the United States.

In 2024, the album was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

Single tickets start at $35 and series packages priced at $99 (must purchase 4 shows) are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

The race is on for the Tampa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 2 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 10% 3 SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 9% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 8% 5 COME FROM AWAY Eight O'Clock Theatre 7% Best Play 1 AMITYVILLE '74 Carrollwood Cultural Center 16% 2 THE CRUCIBLE St. Petersburg College 14% 3 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 THE MIRACLE WORKER Francis Wilson Playhouse 6% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Studio@620 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stage West Community Playhouse 18% 2 Carrollwood Cultural Center 13% 3 Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 4 St. Petersburg College 9% 5 MAD Theatre of Tampa 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Conte - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 10% 2 Dominic Ehrlich - SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 8% 3 Evan Lomba - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 7% 4 Emmett Young - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Richey Suncoast Theatre 5% 5 Cody Farkas - AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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