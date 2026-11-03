Belinda Womack to Lead Family Christmas Concert at Tampa's Stageworks Theatre

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Longtime Tampa Bay jazz vocalist Belinda Womack will share the stage with her musical family on November 30 at 7:30 p.m. when Stageworks Theatre presents 'A Womack Family Christmas.' The one-night concert features Womack, her daughter Ericka, son Derek and daughter-in-law Aili. The events brings The Four Singers together for an evening of Christmas classics, soulful favorites and family harmonies at Stageworks Theatre.

Womack has been a fixture in Tampa Bay's jazz community for decades. She built a following performing jazz standards and contemporary music with her band Kool Reflektions and continues to perform throughout the region. Most recently, she joined some of the area's leading jazz musicians for the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation's Ultimate Summer Jazz Jam in August.

The concert is the first of four concerts Belinda Womack has planned during Stageworks' 2026-27 season as part of the theatre company's Act 2 Series, a lineup of special events including trivia nights, bingo, cabarets and comedy shows designed to complement mainstage productions and give audiences new ways to experience Stageworks.

General admission tickets are $45. VIP table seating is available for $150 for a table of two, including one bottle of wine or champagne, or $300 for a table of four, including two bottles of wine or champagne.

Admission to A Womack Family Christmas is included for Stageworks SPARK PASS members as a benefit of membership. For $29.99 per month with a 12-month commitment, SPARK PASS members receive admission to all four Mainstage productions and access to Act 2 events throughout the season.

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