BWW Previews: JUNETEENTH HONORED BY THE STRAZ CENTER VETERAN AND CIVILIAN DANCE ENSEMBLE at Straz Center's Riverwalk Stage

A collaboration with area veterans and civilians called the Straz Center Veteran and Civilian Dance Ensemble will debut an original spoken-word piece, "Freedom Tree," under the artistic direction of Katurah Robinson and John Park at Straz's Riverwalk Stage.

On Friday, June 19 at 7 pm, honoring Juneteenth, the day marking the end of the Civil War in 1865 and the emancipation of slaves in the United States, additional song and spoken word will accompany the choreographed poem's world premiere.

The featured poem "Freedom Tree" is symbolic as the Ensemble was asked for phrases to describe freedom followed by phrases to describe trees. They discovered many descriptions overlapped and further realized they created a spoken word poem.

"I read back their words to them, and they basically have given the same sentiment for freedom and a tree. Freedom is essential to wholeness, wellness, and, therefore, peace and harmony. Without it, we exist as a shell of a being, and typically an artist does not like to exist as a shell. That emphasis is on living and living freely and associating oneself with everything around us - nature - is free and creates all the time. If a tree wasn't exhaling, we wouldn't be inhaling," said poet and choreographer, Katurah.

She explained that the program works to help the veterans help feel more connected.

"This process is a way to help them reconnect to that sense of freedom, which then helps them readjust or continue their adjustment with now being back on the civilian side," she said. "What I enjoyed most was experiencing their growth and getting their input through movement and words, them not realizing that they were actually writing poetry until I read it back. Freedom flowed into tree perfectly - nothing short of phenomenal what they've written and given in terms of choreography."

Free and open to the public, the event does require pre-registration.

The event is Saturday, June 19 at 7 pm. Advanced free registration is needed. Visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2020-2021_-Arts-Legacy-REMIX/Juneteenth-Commemoration