American Stage To Present Touring Holiday Show WONDERFUL LIFE This December

Released as a bona fide surprise, American Stage is announcing a pop-up holiday show, Wonderful Life, co-adapted by American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen Murray and Jason Lott from the classic "It's a Wonderful Life" film. It's running at four Pinellas locations Dec. 15-24.



In the American Stage version, Matt McGee stars as "George Bailey" - and every other character in the production.



"With no show running in December at American Stage, we thought it a perfect opportunity to bring some holiday cheer. It also gives our audiences a glimpse of my artistry as I co-wrote the piece, and will also be directing," Helen Murray said.



Wonderful Life will tour Coastal Creative, Studio @620, The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, and Gulfport's Catherine A. Hickman Theater, Dec. 15-24. The array of locations is no accident, it's a chance to bring accessible theatre to as many communities as possible.



"I love the opportunity for people to come together during the holidays. Especially those that may not agree or come from very different walks of life," McGee said.



McGee is an established St. Pete drag performer, actor, and the playwright behind The Night Before - a holiday show at freeFall Theatre. He's elated to take on the meaty solo performance.

"I always tend to be busy during the holidays...like Mariah Carey," McGee said.

This will serve as the one-man production's Florida debut. Previously, Wonderful Life premiered at The Hub Theatre in Northern Virginia and went on to Theatre Alliance (DC), Arts West (Seattle), Malibu Playhouse (CA), Theatre Asylum (Los Angeles), and a myriad of other places.



Wonderful Life is also a recipient of the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical



"I love this story because while it happens during Christmas, it's not necessarily a show about Christmas. It is about a man who sacrifices his own wants and needs for so long that he actually doubts his own place in this world," Murray said. "I hope audiences walk away from the show feeling thankful for their community and are reminded of their incredible worth."



Wonderful Life is a stripped-down, raw and emotional look at 'George Bailey" from Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life". Watch as George grapples with one painful question: Why is his life worth living?



Join the residents of Bedford Falls, New York on a fateful Christmas Eve in 1945 when angels, alternate realities, and miracles change the way we see our place in the world.



Ultimately, this is a story about hope and humanity.



"Everyone from Scrooge to George Bailey deserves a second chance and they ultimately get that with the help of a little Christmas magic," McGee said.

Wonderful Life is a heartwarming 75-minute one-person retelling of the classic holiday story. George Bailey's struggle to grasp why life is worth living finds a fresh voice in this imaginative one-person retelling of Frank Capra's classic film "It's a Wonderful Life". Join the residents of Bedford Falls, New York on a fateful Christmas Eve in 1945 when angels, alternate realities, and miracles change the way we see our place in the world. Wonderful Life is a heartwarming story about the effect one man's sacrifices have on the people and town he loves.



Single tickets are $35. Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211813®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.americanstage.org%2FTheatreManager%2F1%2Fonline%3Fevent%3D0?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.