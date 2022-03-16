American Stage In The Park Announces The Cast Of FOOTLOOSE

After a two-year delay American Stage in the Park iwill welcome the full cast and crew of Footloose, based on the 1984 film. Originally set for April of 2020, American Stage is proud to finally be able to safely produce a Park show after the delay of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The cast and crew are an array of artists of both national and local talent. At the helm is long-time American Stage director, Shain Stroff. Stroff was set to choreograph the production in 2020 before the shutdown.



Stroff explained, "We were already very excited to bring Footloose, the musical to the Park back in 2020. I had actually finished choreographing the show when the 2020 Park show was canceled just three days before we were scheduled to start rehearsals. I feel the show has been simmering and waiting to be served since then."



Casting a show after a global pandemic proved to be a unique challenge for the creative team. Due to health and safety regulations, the team was not able to hold in-person auditions.



"The casting process with this show had its own set of challenges due to casting only through video submissions," Stroff said." I wanted a very diverse cast and worked tirelessly to deliver the best I could. The finalized cast of Footloose is a diverse wonderful group of very talented artists, and I feel certain they will deliver a blockbuster performance to the St. Petersburg/Tampa audiences."



American Stage is excited to welcome Alex DeLeo, who is making his regional debut as Ren McCormack. Footloose is centered around Ren's character and his drive to bring change to his community, where dancing and rock 'n' roll music is banned. DeLeo has previously performed in Wicked and Kinky Boots on Broadway.



Lea Marinelli joins the cast as Ariel Moore, the rebellious daughter of Reverend Shaw Moore and Vi Moore, who experienced the loss of their son after a party later resulting in the town outlawing dancing.



Marinelli is a New York native, but is definitely not a stranger to the performing arts in Florida. Her most recent credits include Molly Jensen in Ghost The Musical at Theatre West End and young Judy Garland in Babes In Hollywood at the Winter Park Playhouse in central Florida. Marinelli has also performed in various productions at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.



Also joining the cast as Rev. Shaw Moore is American Stage Education t Associate John Perez. He has performed in many regional productions. Highlights include In the Heights ,Songs for a New World, Evita, Little Shop of Horrors, and Evil Dead: The Musical.



Also featured is Troy D. Wallace as Willard Hewitt, the town's country boy who befriends Ren. Willard. Wallace was recently seen in "Kevin can F*ck Himself" on AMC, and as Fish in The Royale (TheatreSquared). Other regional credits include Treasure Island (Maine State Music Theatre); George Murchison in A Raisin In The Sun (American Stage Theatre Co); and In The Heights (Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe).



Footloose will feature the largest cast American Stage has had since 2019's Park production of Mamma Mia.



"The music, choreography, and energy within this show is the perfect follow-up to Mamma Mia," Stroff said. "This show is such a celebration of life and new beginnings, and that is exactly what this year's Park show is going to feel like for St. Petersburg/Tampa audiences. The Park tradition was broken in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it's now back and bigger than ever."





Cast:

Alex DeLeo* - Ren McCormack

Lea Marinelli* - Ariel Moore

Troy Wallace* -Willard Hewitt

Tay Anderson - Rusty

John Perez - Rev. Shaw Moore

Megan Ann Fernandez - Vi Moore

Emilia Sargeant* - Ethel McCormack

Cameron Hale Elliot* - Chuck Cranston

Mac Hawbaker* - Ensemble / Cop / Cowboy Bob / Rev. Shaw, Wes, Coach Dunbar Understudy

Jada Griffin - Elenor Dunbar / Betty Blast

Donovan Whitney - Coach / Principal Dunbar

Tyler Fish* - Wes Warnicker

Melanie Souza* - Betty Blast/Lulu Warnicker

Brandon Rodriguez - Jeter / Lyle Understudy

Bryce Bayer - Bickle

Taylor Hilt Mitchell* - Travis

Zummy Mohammed* - Lyle / Chuck / Dance Captain

Nayda Baez - Urleen

Bianca Chico - Wendy Jo / Rusty Understudy

Hailey Hendrickson - Ensemble / Ariel / Ethel / Vi Understudy/Associate Choreographer

Jada Austin - Ensemble / Urleen Understudy

Jessica Jennelle - Ensemble / Wendy Jo Understudy



Creative Team:

Director/Choreographer- Shain Stroff

Associate Choreographer - Hailey Hendrickson

Music Director / Keys 1 - Jose Simbulan

Production Stage Manager - Rachel Harrison*

Associate Stage Manager - Hope Rose Kelly*

Scenic Designer - Jerid Fox

Lightning Designer- Douglas Cox

Assistant Lighting Designer - Brian Barnett

Assistant Lighting Designer - Jessica Stevens

Costume Designer - Saawan Tiwari

Properties Artisan - Dean Wick

Sound Designer - Steve Kraack

Purchase tickets and find more information at americanstage.org.