NEW! Tallahassee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tallahassee & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

White Mouse Theatre Productions will present The Cliterati, an outrageous new comedy written and directed by award-winning playwright Danielle Wirsansky, December 5-6, 2026, at Florida State University's Moore Auditorium.

Blending religious satire, queer comedy, drag, and the absurdity of internet culture, The Cliterati asks one very important question: What happens when the monster you invent becomes more fabulous than you are?

When fire-and-brimstone Texas televangelist Reverend Buck Creed is caught on undercover video propositioning truckers for sex, he insists the footage is an AI-generated hoax orchestrated by a shadowy feminist cabal called The Cliterati. Unfortunately for Buck, the conspiracy exists only in his imagination-until the internet decides otherwise.

What begins as a desperate attempt to salvage his ministry spirals into a spectacular media circus involving livestreams, questionable medical science, rhinestone disguises, and aggressively monetized shame. As Buck's increasingly unhinged attempts to prove his innocence transform him into an accidental queer icon, his calculating wife Lavinia discovers that scandal may be considerably more profitable than salvation. Meanwhile, his long-suffering publicist Marlene begins to reconsider everything she thought she knew about herself-and the people she's been working for.

Packed with rapid-fire dialogue, outrageous physical comedy, audience participation, and enough double entendres to make a televangelist blush, The Cliterati takes aim at religious hypocrisy, sexual repression, manufactured outrage, and the fine American tradition of turning absolutely everything into a product.

"I wanted to write something that was completely ridiculous on the surface but also had something meaningful to say about hypocrisy, sexual shame, and the power of queer community," says playwright and director Danielle Wirsansky. "Buck invents an enemy to protect himself, and the internet turns that enemy into something he could never have imagined. It's about reclaiming the narratives people use against us-and, of course, making sure the merchandise is fabulous."

Wirsansky is an award-winning playwright, librettist, and lyricist whose work has been produced Off-Broadway and at theatres and festivals across the country. Her previous works include The Secrets We Keep, Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical, and The Sterling Legacy. A Fulbright Scholar and PhD candidate in History at Florida State University, Wirsansky frequently explores themes of identity, power, resistance, and social expectations through both historical drama and irreverent comedy.

The production is presented by White Mouse Theatre Productions, a Tallahassee-based nonprofit theatre company and FSU student organization dedicated to producing original, innovative, and boundary-pushing theatrical work. Known for its commitment to new plays, emerging artists, and unconventional storytelling, White Mouse continues to create opportunities for local performers and playwrights to bring bold new stories to the stage.

With its unapologetically queer humor, ridiculous characters, and increasingly chaotic spectacle, The Cliterati promises an evening of theatrical absurdity in which nobody is safe from the punchlines-especially the people who think they're delivering them.

And yes, there will be merch.

Performance Information

The Cliterati

Written and Directed by Danielle Wirsansky

Produced by White Mouse Theatre Productions

Saturday, December 5, 2026: 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 6, 2026: 7:00 PM

Venue: Moore Auditorium, Florida State University

127 Honors Way, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Admission: Free, with donations encouraged. Reservations are available through TicketSource under White Mouse Theatre Productions.

Content Advisory: This production contains strong sexual language, adult humor, religious satire, and discussions of sexuality and LGBTQ+ identity.

The race is on for the Tallahassee Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 52% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Peach State Summer Theatre 38% 3 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Tallahassee 4% 4 ANNEXED White Mouse Productions 3% 5 CHICAGO Theatre Tallahassee 1% Best Play 1 THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW White Mouse Productions 48% 2 WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH White Mouse Productions 24% 3 ALWAYS YOU White Mouse Productions 22% 4 TARRACO White Mouse Productions 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Peach State Summer Theatre 93% 2 White Mouse Productions 5% 3 Theatre Tallahassee 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexandria Walker - ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 35% 2 Olivia Scott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Peach State Summer Theatre 21% 3 Andrew Rowell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Peach State Summer Theatre 19% 4 Olivia Scott - ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 7% 5 Andrew Rowell - ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming