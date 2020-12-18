Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Tallahassee!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
FSU School of Theater 35%
Gayle E. Seaton 21%
Fred CHAPPELL 17%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
FSU School of Theater 87%
DANCE FUSION 13%
Best Ensemble
WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Florida State University - 2020 31%
IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 27%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theatre - 2017 19%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Spear It 90%
BACKWOODS BISTRO 10%
Best Theatre Staff
Fallon Theatre, FSU 93%
THEATRE TALLAHASSEE 7%
Costume Design of the Decade
Hayley O'Brien - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 56%
Meredith LaBounty - CHICAGO - FSU - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 44%
Dancer Of The Decade
Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - FSU School of Theater - 2019 40%
Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 32%
Lilianna Solum - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 11%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Tom Ossowski - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 34%
Chari Arespacochaga - IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 33%
Christopher Nunez - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 32%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Michael D Jablonski - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 77%
Megan Pence - MY CALIFORNIA - Lab theatre, FSU - 2019 16%
Christopher Nunez - WANDA'S VISIT - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2018 7%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Josh Hemmo - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 57%
Nate Wheatley - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 33%
Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 11%
Original Script Of The Decade
Stan Denman - A BETTER MAN - FSU School of Theatre - 2019 53%
Christopher Nunez - VILE SPIRITS - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2020 37%
Christopher Nunez - TINDER. FACEBOOK. SNAPCHAT. LIEE. - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2017 11%
Performer Of The Decade
Katerina McCrimmon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 26%
Glynn Long - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Lab theatre, FSU - 2020 19%
Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 18%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 42%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 39%
PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 7%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915 - FSU School of Theater - 2020 100%
Set Design Of The Decade
Teddy Moore - CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 67%
Andrea Ball - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 33%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Katerina McCrimmon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 50%
Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 22%
Ramone Nelson - CHICAGO - FSU - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 12%
