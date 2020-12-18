Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Tallahassee!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

FSU School of Theater 35%

Gayle E. Seaton 21%

Fred CHAPPELL 17%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

FSU School of Theater 87%

DANCE FUSION 13%



Best Ensemble

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Florida State University - 2020 31%

IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 27%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theatre - 2017 19%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Spear It 90%

BACKWOODS BISTRO 10%



Best Theatre Staff

Fallon Theatre, FSU 93%

THEATRE TALLAHASSEE 7%



Costume Design of the Decade

Hayley O'Brien - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 56%

Meredith LaBounty - CHICAGO - FSU - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 44%



Dancer Of The Decade

Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - FSU School of Theater - 2019 40%

Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 32%

Lilianna Solum - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 11%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tom Ossowski - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 34%

Chari Arespacochaga - IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 33%

Christopher Nunez - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 32%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Michael D Jablonski - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 77%

Megan Pence - MY CALIFORNIA - Lab theatre, FSU - 2019 16%

Christopher Nunez - WANDA'S VISIT - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2018 7%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Josh Hemmo - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 57%

Nate Wheatley - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 33%

Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 11%



Original Script Of The Decade

Stan Denman - A BETTER MAN - FSU School of Theatre - 2019 53%

Christopher Nunez - VILE SPIRITS - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2020 37%

Christopher Nunez - TINDER. FACEBOOK. SNAPCHAT. LIEE. - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2017 11%



Performer Of The Decade

Katerina McCrimmon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 26%

Glynn Long - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Lab theatre, FSU - 2020 19%

Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 18%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 42%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 39%

PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915 - FSU School of Theater - 2020 100%



Set Design Of The Decade

Teddy Moore - CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 67%

Andrea Ball - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 33%

