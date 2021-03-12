TheatreZone Presents THE BEST OF BACHARACH

TheatreZone, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 professional theatre in its 16th season of performances, will present "The Best of Bacharach" April 15-25 as the fifth and final event of its Season 2020-21 Showstopper Series. The Best of Bacharach will be held at 7:30p.m. on April 15-17 and 22-24, and at 2:00p.m. on April 17, 18 and 25, 2021.

"More than 1,500 patrons have enjoyed this season's Showstopper Series of productions in a very safe, comfortable environment," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. "We are pleased to see such enthusiastic audiences, and we are grateful for all of the sponsors, donors and other contributors who have helped us survive this year."

The Best of Bacharach will take audiences back to the legendary composers' most prolific period, the 1960's and 70's, when music was a common thread that helped keep everyone sane. Audience members can expect to hear popular songs from throughout the two decades, including "Close To You," "What The World Needs Now Is Love," "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head," "I'll Never Fall In Love Again," "I Say A Little Prayer," and "Do You Know The Way To San Jose," all performed by professional musicians in TheatreZone's five-piece band.

The award-winning cast of The Best of Bacharach includes Larry Alexander (Sinatra...My Way), Kellie Cullinan (Sweeney Todd), Brooke Rosenbluthe (Wonderful Town) and, in her TheatreZone debut, Elizabeth Marcantonio.

The Showstopper Series is generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, Garage Doors of Naples, Stock Development, Tamiami Ford, Hundai and Genesis, as well as TheatreZone patrons Susan Owens and Linda Walsh. The Showstopper Series has featured five 60-minute, themed concert-style events with professional live music and choreography.

In order to safely resume indoor live performances during the 2020-21 season, TheatreZone instituted stringent protocols for all areas of operations. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including the box office, ushers and volunteers). For example, audiences are limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks are mandatory throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there are no intermissions, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic. In the theatre, air conditioning units are equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aid in circulation and sanitation.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85.

For more information, call the box office, 888-966-3352 x1, visit http://www.theatre.zone or email info@theatre.zone.