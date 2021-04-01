TheatreZone Announces 2021-22 Season

TheatreZone, a professional Equity theatre specializing in Broadway musicals, announces its Season 17 productions. They are: Home for the Holidays (Dec. 10-12, 2021); I Love My Wife (Jan. 13-23, 2022); Bright Star (Feb. 10-20); Camelot (March 10-20); and The Bridges of Madison County (April 21-May 1). TheatreZone's Season 17 Concert Series will be announced in April.

"We are thrilled to return to presenting large-scale productions for our audience's enjoyment," says Mark Danni, TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director. "We're planning a blockbuster Season 17 with a world premiere, a variety of traditional shows, audience favorites, and shows that may be new to some audience members."



The season kicks off December 10-12 with four productions of Home for the Holidays, a TheatreZone original. Now in its fifth year, Home for the Holidays celebrates the joy of the season, with a professional orchestra and TheatreZone fan favorites performing holiday favorites among an array of sparking costumes and energetic dance.

Well received when TheatreZone staged the production in its fifth season, I Love My Wife (Jan. 13-23, 2022) is an innovative satire of the sexual revolution. Set in the 1970's, this comedic production features musicians on the stage and melded into the play, where they sing, dress up in fancy clothes and comment on the action, as a Greek chorus.

"We are happy to bring this production back due to its previous success," said Danni. "The topic sounds racy, but the show is not. It's more about how the couples get to bed than what happens when they get there. I also love that the band are characters in the show and have nine costume changes."

Bright Star, inspired by a true story and featuring a Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, will be presented February 10-20. Bright Star tells a beautiful story of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds audiences tightly in its grasp.a?? Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

From March 10-20, TheatreZone will present Lerner and Loewe'sa??Camelot, starring TheatreZone fan favorite Whitney Winfield (Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera) as Guenevere. Audiences can expect to experience a youthful, edgier version of this legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot. Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, Camelota??is the duo's fantastical masterpiece which triumphed on Broadway in a legendary original production that led to a film version, and numerous revivals in New York, London and across the globe.

"This new version of Camelot has been enhanced to create stronger connections within the delightful classic," said Danni. "Thea??definitive score and memorable characters are all there but with a libretto and orchestration adapted for a production which I believe our audiences will appreciate and enjoy."

The Bridges of Madison County, based on the best-selling novel and developed by the Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning creative team of Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Marsha Norman, captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless. Larry Alexander (Sinatra...My Way, Bravo Broadway!) will star in the lead role as National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid.

"With its soaring score and touching story,a??The Bridges of Madison Countya??is a strong addition to any theatre's season," said Danni. "The powerful roles of Francesca and Robert are a dream come true for any actor, while the ensemble is rich with characters who tell their own individual stories and receive plenty of focus on stage."

All evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees at 2:00 p.m. will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. For more information, visit www.theatre.zone or call 888-966-3352 x1.

TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501©3, professional equity theatre located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples. Online at: https://theatre.zone/.