The Ultimate QUEEN Celebration Will Be Performed at Coral Springs Center For The Arts in December

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that it will be presenting The Ultimate QUEEN Celebration starring Marc Martel on Sunday, December 19, at 7 pm. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Tickets go on public sale this Friday, July 16, at 10 am. They are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com

Since 2017, Martel has fronted The Ultimate Queen Celebration, an explosive, attention commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems merge with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production. Martel and his band perform Queen's greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure, and Somebody to Love.

Marc Martel recorded and toured with the Canadian rock group Downhere for over a decade. His path changed in 2011 when he submitted a video of himself covering Somebody to Love as part of a contest spearheaded by the members of Queen. The video landed him an appearance on the Ellen Show and he was hand-selected by Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen to be the voice of their official tribute group "The Queen Extravaganza." Martel has appeared on American Idol with the Queen Extravaganza and contributed vocals for the Oscar winning Queen biopic film Bohemian Rhapsody.



Ticket Prices start at $42.