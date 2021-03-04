LASTING IMPRESSIONS Comes to Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and Princeton Entertainment Group have announced the world premiere of LASTING IMPRESSIONS, a towering, experiential installation of sight and sound that transports guests into more than 100 of the world's most recognizable masterpieces. Making its world debut May 19 - June 16 at the Arsht Center, this fully immersive experience uses one of a kind 3D/LED technology, projections, music and lighting to create an experience like no other. Guests see the artist's brushstrokes as paintings leap off the screens coming to life around them.

Created by an award-winning team and featuring patented one-of-a-kind 3D/LED technology, LASTING IMPRESSIONS is a next generation art experience. From the moment they step onto the Arsht Center's 18,000 square foot stage, guests of all ages become part of the experience, walking into the masterpieces and being enveloped by the Impressionist world created by Monet, Degas, Van Gogh, Renoir, Cézanne, Seurat and more. Guests will stand among the Degas dancers in the studio and join The Revelers in Renoir's "Luncheon of the Boating Party," while listening to a synchronized soundtrack featuring the music of Debussy, Ravel and other composers, as well as French standards by Piaf, Aznavour and Mouskouri. Sennheiser headsets enhance the exhibit, providing world-class sound. In addition, customized portable museum seating (free to all guests) will allow everyone to enjoy the experience in comfort and at their leisure.