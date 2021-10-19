Kristin Carbone Joins the Cast of TheatreZone's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

TheatreZone will welcome Kristin Carbone to the role of Francesca Johnson, alongside veteran Broadway performer Larry Alexander as Robert Kincaid, in The Bridges of Madison County (April 21-May 1, 2022).

During more than 20 years as a New York and Broadway actor, Kristin has been seen in starring roles in the recent Broadway productions of Roger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof opposite Harvey Fierstein, and Into the Woods with Vanessa Williams. On tour, Kristin played Magnolia opposite Ned Beatty and Cloris Leachman in the glorious Hal Prince version of Show Boat, and she was type-cast as the Sugar Bowl in Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

She has toured the country in various concert venues, including Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall in duet with Michael Crawford on his Music of the Night Tour, and most recently starred in My Romance (the music of Richard Rodgers) at the Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach. Other favorite roles in numerous regional productions include Christine in Phantom at the Walnut Street Theatre, Marian in The Music Man at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Luisa in The Fantasticks at Utah Shakes, Amalia in She Loves Me and Julie in Carousel at West Virginia Public, Nina in Dear World at Goodspeed, and Lilli/Kate in Kiss Me, Kate at the Lyceum Theatre. Kristin and her husband, actor Michael St. John, recently relocated to Florida with their two great kids, and they are loving living in The Sunshine State.

The Bridges of Madison County, based on the best-selling novel and developed by the Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning creative team of Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Marsha Norman, captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless. Larry Alexander (Sinatra...My Way, Bravo Broadway!) will star in the lead role as National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid.

"With its soaring score and touching story,a??The Bridges of Madison Countya??is a strong addition to any theatre's season," said Mark Danni, TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director. "The powerful roles of Francesca and Robert are a dream come true for any actor, while the ensemble is rich with characters who tell their own individual stories and receive plenty of focus on stage."

"As we resume live productions and concerts at full audience capacity this season. we continue to follow safety guidelines set forth by the Actors' Equity Association," said Danni, "including requiring anyone working on a production to be fully vaccinated and wear masks when not performing, and bi-weekly testing for personnel. At this time, masks will be optional for patrons."

The Bridges of Madison County, generously sponsored by Garage Doors of Naples, will be performed at 7:30p.m. on April 21-24, 28-29, May 1, with matinee performances at 2:00p.m. on April 23, 24, and May 1. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. For more information, visit www.theatre.zone or call 888-966-3352 x1.