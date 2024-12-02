First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Tallahassee Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Timothy Goins - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 27%

Elizabeth Kessler - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 22%

Sarah Wildes Arnett - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Hank Rion - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Jazmyn Barber - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 10%

JW Watson - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

Isabel Chistoni & Piper Greisl - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 3%

Isabel Chistoni - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

CJ Kelly - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 24%

Bella Ellec - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 23%

Clara Jean Kelly - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theater 16%

Chalise Ludlow - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 10%

Ransom Young - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

Sarah Matlow - RENT - Theatre Tallahassee 6%

CJ Kelly - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Timothy Goins - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 28%

Hank Rion - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Hank Rion - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 14%

Isabel Chistoni - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 12%

Bill Bass - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

J Scott Handley - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors the theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Carlos Diaz - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 33%

Jessica Cavanagh - ROMEO AND JULIET - Young actors theatre 28%

Dominique Palmer - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 23%

Bella Ellec - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 17%



Best Ensemble

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theater 28%

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - FSU Lab Theatre 20%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

RENT - Theatre Tallahassee 6%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Specht - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 27%

Danielle Prince - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - FSU Lab Theatre 23%

Riley Allsop and Mason LoPiccolo - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Mul Weiss - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 13%

Christian Specht - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Mul Weiss - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 5%

Anna Collins - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Springfield - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 28%

Shannon Wolf & Jane Achenbach - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 27%

David Springfield - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Moss Musslewhite - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville Onstage and Company 15%

David Springfield - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%



Best Musical

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 26%

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 19%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 19%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theater 14%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 10%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young Actors theatre 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 38%

AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 25%

A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 19%

THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 18%



Best Performer In A Musical

Keemar Davis - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

Lynn Pineda - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 19%

Madelyn Burk - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Trey Christian - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 11%

Duke Guthrie - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 8%

Jenna Najjar - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Taśina Martinez - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Mallory Greisl - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 3%

Mallory Greisl - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Play

Hailee Gibbs - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 51%

Robin Winton - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 49%



Best Play

AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 41%

THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 31%

A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 28%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Lee Courson - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 24%

Harry Smith & Madison Raffield - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 21%

Jason Lee Courson - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

Ransom Young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage snd company 16%

Jason Lee Courson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Alex Wittenberg - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 5%

Alex Wittenberg - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Cramer - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

Tanner Griffin - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 24%

Zach Cramer - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 17%

Zach Cramer - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Mul Weiss - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 10%

Mul Weiss - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Trey Harrell - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Erin Yoffee - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 11%

Kameron Porter - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 8%

Sarah Wildes Arnett - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

keemar davis - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Megan Audette - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 5%

Steven Issac Rice - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville 5%

Kameron Porter - SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Ian Andersen - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Andrew Rowell (Rooster Hannigan) - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Ian Andersen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Ransom young - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

JW Watson - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Molly Armstrong - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Andrew Rowell - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Lily Eyman - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 2%

Sarah Reid Vinyard - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 2%

Mallory Greisl - CAROUSEL - Young actors theatre 2%

JW Watson - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 2%

Jerry Sola - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 2%

Jenna Najjar - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Cedar Moore - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 1%

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 1%

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kameron Porter - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 41%

Carole McKay - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 22%

Madeline Hellman - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 19%

Miller Kiser - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 18%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 68%

MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 32%



Favorite Local Theatre

Peach State Summer Theatre 61%

White Mouse Productions 23%

Thomasville onstage and company 10%

Young Actors Theatre 6%



