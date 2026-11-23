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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Daniel Cooper - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 18%

Anthony Chirino - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 12%

Allyson Mowery - DEA - White Mouse Productions 11%

Daniel Cooper - WHERE THE SNOW FALLS RED - White Mouse Productions 9%

Liam Neal - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 9%

Bethany Masiello - WHERE THE SNOW FALLS RED - White Mouse Productions 8%

Tanner Griffin - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 8%

Casey Kerr - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 7%

Thomas Correnti - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 5%

Grier Reid - WHERE THE SNOW FALLS RED - White Mouse Productions 4%

Grantham Durham - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 3%

Hal Presley - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 3%

Anthony Chirino - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Hinoru Hikoshi - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Dare Hartwig - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 43%

Avital Asuleen - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 41%

Emma Stanton - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW SHADOWCAST - White Mouse Productions 7%

Rebecca Gonzalez - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 3%

Emma Stanton - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 2%

Darci Brown - CHICAGO - Theatre Tallahassee 1%

Emma Stanton - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 1%

Emilie Youmans - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chalise Ludlow - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 56%

Christina Johnson - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 31%

Clover Quintero - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 4%

Asa Baghurst - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 2%

Kane Keefer - CHICAGO - Theatre Tallahassee 2%

Soniyah Wiggins - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 2%

Clover Quintero - ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 1%

Clover Quintero - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Sophia Elena Fermin - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 61%

Barbara Dare Hartwig - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 27%

Danielle Wirsansky - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 8%

Jordan Kosanke - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Thomas Correnti - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Tin Tran - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Loreli Effers - DEA - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Danielle Wirsansky - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 40%

Benji Glasheen - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 20%

Thomas Correnti - ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 17%

Jordan Kosanke - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 15%

Kei Chance - TARRACO - White Mouse Productions 4%

Elijah Shockley - THE RAILROAD SWITCH PROBLEM - White Mouse Productions 3%

Best Ensemble

ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 50%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 36%

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 5%

ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 4%

CHICAGO - Theatre Tallahassee 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Tallahassee 2%

THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Specht - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 52%

Mason LoPiccolo - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 32%

Clover Quintero - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 5%

Blondie Johnson - THE MUPPETS CABARET - White Mouse Productions 3%

Lily Johnson - DEA - White Mouse Productions 3%

Sadie Pair - TARRACO - White Mouse Productions 2%

Derek Schneider - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Lily Johnson - ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 1%

Derek Schneider - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Springfield - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 49%

David Springfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 37%

Shannon Wolf - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 5%

Josh Butler and Robert Nelson - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Tallahassee 4%

Charlotte Fletcher - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Jane Achenbach - DEA - White Mouse Productions 1%

Themily Figueras - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Bryden Reeves - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Musical

ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 50%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 38%

ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 5%

COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Tallahassee 4%

CHICAGO - Theatre Tallahassee 1%

DEA - White Mouse Productions 1%

WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 33%

WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 22%

WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 20%

ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 14%

DEA - White Mouse Productions 5%

TARRACO - White Mouse Productions 5%

Best Performer In A Musical

Alexandria Walker - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 34%

Andrew Rowell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

Olivia Scott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

Olivia Scott - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Megan Wheeler - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Andrew Rowell - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Allyson Mowery - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 4%

Alexandra Clayton - CHICAGO - Theatre Tallahassee 2%

Gabriella Rieder - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 2%

Alex Blanton - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Lyla Baughn - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Daniel Cooper - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 20%

Allyson Mowery - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 17%

Olivia Hudson - ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 11%

Jake Armstrong - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Theatre Tallahassee 8%

Gabriella Rieder - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 6%

Isabel Fontanet - ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 6%

Jayme McGregor - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 5%

Willow Delacour - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 5%

Aiden Eckert - TARRACO - White Mouse Productions 3%

Jamie Woolam - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 3%

Kirstan Davie - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 3%

Megan Roth - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 2%

Nathan Williiamson - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Theatre Tallahassee 2%

Themily Figueras - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 2%

Callista Sardinia - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 1%

Gordon Cunningham - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 1%

Kate Bove - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 1%

Olivia Mirenda - TARRACO - White Mouse Productions 1%

Rebecca Gonzalez - TARRACO - White Mouse Productions 1%

Best Play

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - White Mouse Productions 50%

WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 24%

ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 20%

TARRACO - White Mouse Productions 6%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Lee Courson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 43%

Jason Lee Courson - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 41%

Lilian Nunez - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 8%

Thomas Correnti - ALWAYS YOU - White Mouse Productions 6%

Isabella Schonning - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Connor Jorgenson - WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH - White Mouse Productions 46%

Connor Jorgenson - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 29%

Rosie Fountain - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 25%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

David Cooper - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 21%

Joe Mason - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Peach State Summer Theatre 21%

Johnny Flannagan - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 19%

Case Warner - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Joe Mason - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 8%

Ian Andersen - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

Bethany Masiello - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 4%

Kirby Mason - ANYTHING GOES - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Samantha Algaze - CHICAGO - Theatre Tallahassee 2%

Anthony Chirino - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Jacob Ost - THE VEGGIETALES CABARET - White Mouse Productions 1%

Hal Presley - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Haven Soncrant - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Julian Viacava - ANNEXED - White Mouse Productions 1%

Lenoir Shaver - CHICAGO - Theatre Tallahassee 1%

Tiffany Satcher - WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Productions 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Peach State Summer Theatre 92%

White Mouse Productions 6%

Theatre Tallahassee 2%

The race is on for the Tallahassee Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 50% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Peach State Summer Theatre 38% 3 ANNEXED White Mouse Productions 5% 4 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Tallahassee 4% 5 CHICAGO Theatre Tallahassee 1% Best Play 1 THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW White Mouse Productions 50% 2 WE ARE ALL TRAPPED UNTIL WE AREN’T: A TRIPTYCH White Mouse Productions 24% 3 ALWAYS YOU White Mouse Productions 20% 4 TARRACO White Mouse Productions 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Peach State Summer Theatre 92% 2 White Mouse Productions 6% 3 Theatre Tallahassee 2% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alexandria Walker - ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 34% 2 Andrew Rowell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Peach State Summer Theatre 20% 3 Olivia Scott - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Peach State Summer Theatre 20% 4 Olivia Scott - ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 6% 5 Megan Wheeler - ANYTHING GOES Peach State Summer Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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