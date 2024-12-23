Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Timothy Goins - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

Elizabeth Kessler - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 26%

Sarah Wildes Arnett - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Hank Rion - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Jazmyn Barber - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

JW Watson - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 6%

Isabel Chistoni & Piper Greisl - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 3%

Isabel Chistoni - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bella Ellec - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 28%

CJ Kelly - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 26%

Clara Jean Kelly - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theater 13%

Chalise Ludlow - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

Ransom Young - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 7%

Sarah Matlow - RENT - Theatre Tallahassee 5%

CJ Kelly - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Timothy Goins - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 33%

Hank Rion - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 17%

Hank Rion - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Isabel Chistoni - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 12%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 12%

Bill Bass - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

J Scott Handley - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors the theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Carlos Diaz - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 33%

Jessica Cavanagh - ROMEO AND JULIET - Young actors theatre 24%

Dominique Palmer - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 22%

Bella Ellec - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 21%



Best Ensemble

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theater 30%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - FSU Lab Theatre 25%

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 6%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 6%

RENT - Theatre Tallahassee 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Specht - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 28%

Danielle Prince - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - FSU Lab Theatre 27%

Riley Allsop and Mason LoPiccolo - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Christian Specht - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Mul Weiss - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 10%

Anna Collins - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 5%

Mul Weiss - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shannon Wolf & Jane Achenbach - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 31%

David Springfield - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 31%

David Springfield - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

Moss Musslewhite - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville Onstage and Company 12%

David Springfield - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%



Best Musical

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 29%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 23%

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 16%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theater 13%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 9%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 6%

MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young Actors theatre 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 42%

AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 23%

THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 18%

A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 17%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lynn Pineda - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 26%

Keemar Davis - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 21%

Madelyn Burk - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Trey Christian - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 10%

Duke Guthrie - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 8%

Jenna Najjar - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Taśina Martinez - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Mallory Greisl - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 2%

Mallory Greisl - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Robin Winton - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 53%

Hailee Gibbs - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 47%



Best Play

AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 40%

THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 32%

A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 28%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Harry Smith & Madison Raffield - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 26%

Jason Lee Courson - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 25%

Jason Lee Courson - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Ransom Young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage snd company 14%

Jason Lee Courson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Alex Wittenberg - MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 4%

Alex Wittenberg - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Young actors theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Cramer - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 31%

Tanner Griffin - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 28%

Zach Cramer - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Zach Cramer - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Mul Weiss - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 8%

Mul Weiss - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Trey Harrell - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Kameron Porter - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Megan Audette - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 9%

Erin Yoffee - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 9%

Sarah Wildes Arnett - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

keemar davis - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Steven Issac Rice - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Kameron Porter - SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Ransom young - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville 4%

Ian Andersen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Ian Andersen - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Andrew Rowell (Rooster Hannigan) - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Lily Eyman - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - Lab Theater 3%

JW Watson - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Jerry Sola - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 3%

Ransom young - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 3%

Sarah Reid Vinyard - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - White Mouse Productions 3%

Molly Armstrong - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

JW Watson - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Thomasville onstage and company 2%

Andrew Rowell - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Mallory Greisl - CAROUSEL - Young actors theatre 2%

Jenna Najjar - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 2%

Cedar Moore - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 1%

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 1%

Mica Dominguez-Robinson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kameron Porter - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Peach State Summer Theatre 45%

Carole McKay - AN ANIME MURDER MYSTERY - White Mouse Productions 20%

Madeline Hellman - THE CIRCUS - White Mouse Productions 18%

Miller Kiser - A CHRISTMAS COWABUNGA - White Mouse Productions 17%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNIE - Peach State Summer Theatre 67%

MEAN GIRLS - Young actors theatre 33%



Favorite Local Theatre

Peach State Summer Theatre 58%

White Mouse Productions 28%

Thomasville onstage and company 9%

Young Actors Theatre 5%



Comments