Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; Peach State Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Wildes Arnett - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 40%

Taavon Gamble - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater 29%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina Johnson - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 56%

Sidney Barmoha - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 26%

Sydney Martin - MEN ON BOATS - Florida State University 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Hank Rion - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 25%

Hank Rion - CINDERELLA - Peach State Musical Theatre 22%

Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 15%

Taavon Gamble - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 13%

Michael Fatica - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theatre 10%

Naomi Rose Mock - SHE LOVES ME - Faith Presbyterian 10%

Robert Stuart - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Danielle Wirsansky - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 28%

Alison Quinn - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 21%

Lauren Herod - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatre Tallahassee 17%

Gary Brame - KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater 12%

Thomas Hart - DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 11%

Ethan Morrison - A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 8%

Gary Brame - THE ZOO STORY - Palaver Tree Theater 3%



Best Ensemble Performance

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 43%

SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 16%

CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%

HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 7%

NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - FSU School of Theatre 6%

KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater 6%

FOREVER PLAID - Stage 11 4%

ALMOST, MAINE - Monticello Opera House 2%

THE ZOO STORY - Palaver Tree Theater 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Elie Siegel - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 47%

Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 35%

Amelia Cooper - HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 12%

Todd Randall - ALMOST, MAINE - Monticello Opera House 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Springfield - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 38%

David Springfield - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 36%

Joey Phelps and Rheanne Walton - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 26%



Best Musical

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 35%

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

NEWSIES - FSU School of Theatre 14%

THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 14%

HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 5%

SHE LOVES ME - Faith Presbyterian 5%

FOREVER PLAID - Stage 11 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 37%

DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 24%

THE CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 21%

A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 18%



Best Performer In A Musical

Rachel Gubow - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 18%

Shane Frampton - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Emma Wasserman - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

Rebekah Tyson - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 12%

Jaymyria Etienne - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%

Brady Foley - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - FSU School of theatre 6%

Justin E. Parker - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Makaira Fisk - HEATHERS - New Stage Theatreworks 6%

Jessie Roddy - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater 4%

Mallory Greisl - MATILDA - Quincy Music Theatre 3%

Keen Williams - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 3%

Cecilia Malley - SHE LOVES ME - Faith Presbyterian 3%

Jermaine Edwards - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 2%

Noah Ruis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 0



Best Performer In A Play

Samaya Perez - CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 20%

Katie Hewitt - DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 18%

Daniel Gray - DEATHTRAP - Theatre Tallahassee 17%

Hailey Knight - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 15%

Jordan Marcum - THE SCARLET LETTER - Monticello Opera House 13%

Monty Zuckerbraun - A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Caleb Goodman - THE ZOO STORY - Palaver Tree Theater 5%

Aiko Austin - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Monticello Opera House 4%



Best Play

SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 33%

KILLER JOE - Palaver Tree Theater 25%

CHLORINE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 21%

DEAD MANS GAME - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

A MAN IN THEIR EYES - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kennedy Perry - SITTING STILL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 36%

Zach Cramer - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Peach State Summer Theatre 32%

Zach Cramer - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 32%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shane Frampton - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Amanda Lee - NEWSIES - FSU Fallon Theater 10%

Carol Mikkelson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Trinity Iwicki - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%

Jackie Ostick - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 8%

Christian Paris - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

Yasir Muhammad - SISTER ACT - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Henry Thrasher - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Peach State Summer Theatre 6%

Anah Merifield - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 5%

Anthony Ortiz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Leon High 5%

Robert Stuart - MATILDA - Quincy Music Theatre 5%

David Nacio - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Sydney Archibald - CINDERELLA - Peach State Summer Theatre 3%

Faith Verbsky - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 3%

Patrick Vaughan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Quincy Music Theatre 2%

Hannah Marie Hill - CHARMANT CAFE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 2%

