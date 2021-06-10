CLYBOURNE PARK Replaces GEM OF THE OCEAN this August at The Ensemble Company

The Ensemble Company, the theatre company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, announces a title change for its August production this season. Originally scheduled was the first in August Wilson's Pittsburgh plays, Gem of the Ocean. Due to production difficulties with that title, it will be replaced by Bruce Norris's Pulitzer Prize winning and Tony Award-winner for Best Play, Clybourne Park. Gem of the Ocean will be presented in August 2022.

On two separate afternoons, 50 years apart, a modest bungalow on Chicago's northwest side becomes a contested site in the politics of race. September 1959: Russ and Bev are moving out to the suburbs. They've inadvertently sold the house to the neighborhood's first black family and ignited a community showdown. September 2009: the neighborhood is ripe for gentrification and the house is again changing hands. This time to a young white couple with plans for demolition and a knack for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. In a provocative nod to A Raisin in the Sun, Bruce Norris takes a hilarious look at what happens when home becomes a battleground.

First performed Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons, Clybourne Park had prominent productions in London as well as prominent regional theatres across the United States before its 2012 bow at the Walter Kerr Theater on Broadway. It was nominated for several Tony Awards, winning for Best Play.

Clybourne Park will be directed by Kenny Howard, the Tony-winning producer of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, who previously directed Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike for The Ensemble Company. The cast will include Ensemble Company veterans Missy Barnes (The Niceties) as Bev/Kathy; Roberta Emerson (White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, The Niceties) as Francine/Lena; Brent Jordan (Six Degrees of Separation) as Albert/Kevin; Megan Kueter (Dying City, Perfect Arrangement) as Betsy/Lindsey; and producing artistic director Matthew MacDermid (The Lifespan of a Fact) as Karl/Steve. Making their Ensemble Company debuts are Coletyn P. Hentz (Orlando Fringe's F*cking Men) as Jim/Tom and Chad Lewis (Theater West End's Driving Miss Daisy) as Russ/Dan.

The production will run August 6th through 16th, 2021, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm. There is also a special industry night performance at 7:00pm on Monday, August 16th. All performances will be presented at The Ensemble Company's home at Penguin Point Productions, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60+), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.