Zoë Hollyoak and Olivia Stambouliah Named 2027 Recipients of Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award
The award, supported by Jinnie and Ross Gavin, gives both directors assistant director roles with Lee Lewis and Shane Anthony in the 2027 season at Ensemble Theatre.
Ensemble Theatre has announced Zoë Hollyoak and Olivia Stambouliah as the recipients of the 2027 Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award.
Supported by Jinnie and Ross Gavin, the Award offers each recipient the paid opportunity to work as Assistant Director on two Ensemble Theatre mainstage productions during the 2027 season.
As part of the program, Olivia Stambouliah will be attached to Life x 3 and Fallen Angels, while Zoë Hollyoak will be attached to Bombshells 2 and Joyful and Triumphant.
“I'm delighted to celebrate the 12th year of the Ensemble Theatre Sandra Bates Director's Award and to welcome two wonderful creatives to the Ensemble team next year. Zoë Hollyoak and Olivia Stambouliah have both established themselves as exciting voices within the industry, and we look forward to seeing them work alongside established directors, sharing knowledge and gaining valuable experience across two shows each in our 2027 season. The Award is about more than just welcoming creatives into our theatre space; it's about fostering a shared conversation between like-minded artists who are passionate about the power of storytelling. We received an outstanding calibre of applications this year, and it's incredibly heartening to see so many talented directors bringing their creative energy to our vibrant arts industry,” said Ensemble Theatre's Artistic Director Mark Kilmurry.
Zoë Hollyoak said, “Many of my favourite directors in Sydney have been recipients of the Sandra Bates Award, so it is an absolute honour to become part of this wonderful tradition. I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to work with Lee Lewis and Shane Anthony in 2027. I am delighted to receive this award, and I'm looking forward to learning and growing as a director."
Olivia Stambouliah said, “Returning to Ensemble Theatre as a Sandra Bates Directing Fellowship recipient is a tremendous honour. Having stood on its stage, this company holds a very special place in my heart. With Mark Kilmurry at the helm, I'm excited to step into the rehearsal rooms in 2027, honour Ms Bates' pioneering legacy and bring fresh energy, bold ideas and a little theatrical magic to the assistant director's chair. Here's to making work that moves, surprises and wows audiences in 2027!"
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