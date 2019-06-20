Yamato The Drummers Of Japan - Returning To Australia
Since their hugely successful tour to Australia in 2017, the sensational YAMATO DRUMMERS OF JAPAN have been incredibly busy this year alone playing a 3-week season in London's West End and visiting Switzerland, Italy and Holland. Now Australian audiences have the chance to hear the heart-thumping rhythm, thunderous sounds and explosive beats once again when Yamato tour to Queensland from 30 July then NSW from 20 August, Victoria 28 August, South Australia from 30 August and finishing in Western Australia from 10 September 2019.
Made up of 14 musicians, male and female, who hail from Japan's Nara Prefecture, this year marks Yamato's 25th anniversary, celebrating over 3,700 performances in 54 countries, reaching over 7 million fans young and old presenting a thrilling, high-energy and explosive interpretation of the centuries old Taiko tradition.
Yamato's current show is aptly named PASSION as the drummers launch into an explosion of energetic, highly rhythmic drumming, challenging and pushing themselves to their absolute limits. Using drums that weigh up to half a tonne, the drummers' remarkable physical strength and trademark infectious energy leaves audiences exhilarated by this visually spectacular, high energy and explosive show.
Captivated by the distinctive boom of the enormous taiko drum, performers move their whole bodies to strike the drum with a powerful surge of energy that uplifts audiences in sync with the rhythm and intensity providing a dazzling perspective of the range of sound and mood drums are capable of.
2019 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
QUEENSLAND
Tuesday 30 July Rockhampton
PILBEAM THEATRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: http://www.seeitlive.com.au/Whats_On/Jhonetsu
Thursday 1 August Mackay
ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: http://www.themecc.com.au/discover_whats_on/purchase_tickets_online/events/upcoming_events/yamato_-_the_drummers_of_japan
Saturday 3 August Charters Towers
WORLD THEATRE, 2PM
Bookings: www.charterstowers.qld.gov.au/worldtheatre
Sunday 4 August Capella
CULTURAL CENTRE, 4PM
Bookings: https://www.capellaentertainment.com.au/capella-shows.php'show=YAMATO+DRUMMERS
Tuesday 6 August Ayr
BURDEKIN THEATRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: http://www.burdekintheatre.com.au/event/yamato/
Thursday 8 August Gladstone
ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://gladstoneentertainment.com/event/yamato-drummers-of-japan/
Saturday 10 August Bundaberg
MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: http://www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/yamato-drummers-japan-1
Sunday 11 August Maryborough
BROLGA THEATRE, 4PM
Bookings: http://www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/Events/EventId/2873/e/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan-11-aug-2019
Thursday 15 August Ipswich
CIVIC CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au/event/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan/
Friday 16 August Toowoomba
THE ARMITAGE CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.empiretheatre.com.au/event/417/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan
Saturday 17 August Redland
REDLAND PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: http://www.rpac.com.au/Pages/Performances.aspx?PerfID=477
Sunday 18 August Bokarina
VENUE 114, 3PM
Bookings: http://www.scvenuesandevents.com.au/venue-114/events/yamato-the-drummers-japan
NEW SOUTH WALES
Tuesday 20 August Tamworth
TOWN HALL, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.tamworthtownhall.com.au/events/1025/YAMATO_-_The_Drummers_of_Japan/
Wednesday 21 August Taree
MANNING ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7PM
Bookings: https://mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/See-a-Show/Yamato-Drummers-of-Japan
Thursday 22 August Wollongong
ILLAWARRA PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://merrigong.com.au/shows/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/
Saturday 24 August Parramatta (2 shows)
RIVERSIDE THEATRE, 4PM & 6PM
Bookings: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/yamato/
Monday 26 August Dubbo
REGIONAL THEATRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.drtcc.com.au/upcoming-events/yamatothedrummersofjapan
VICTORIA
Wednesday 28 August Albury
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au/whatson/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Friday 30 August Noarlunga
HOPGOOD THEATRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/hopgood-theatre/
Saturday 31 August & Sunday 1 Sept Adelaide
STAR THEATRE, 4PM & 7.30PM
Bookings: http://www.startheatres.com.au/#yamato
Tuesday 3 September Mount Gambier
HELPMANN THEATRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/sir-robert-helpmann-theatre/
Thursday 5 September Tanunda
BAROSSA ARTS AND CONVENTION CENTRE, 7PM
Bookings: https://www.barossaconvention.org/pages/events/yamato.html
Friday 6 September Port Pirie
NORTHERN FESTIVAL CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/northern-festival-centre/
Saturday 7 September Whyalla
MIDDLEBACK THEATRE, 4PM
Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/middleback-arts-centre/
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Tuesday 10 September Esperance
CIVIL CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.esperance.wa.gov.au/events/yamato-drummers-japan-0
Thursday 12 September Albany
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7.30PM
Bookings: https://www.ptt.wa.gov.au/venues/albany-entertainment-centre/whats-on/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan/
Saturday 14 September Perth
REGAL THEATRE, 4PM & 6PM
Bookings: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=YAMATO19
Sunday 15 September Mandurah
MANDURAH PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, 6.30PM
Bookings: https://www.manpac.com.au/events/yamato/