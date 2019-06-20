Yamato The Drummers Of Japan - Returning To Australia

Since their hugely successful tour to Australia in 2017, the sensational YAMATO DRUMMERS OF JAPAN have been incredibly busy this year alone playing a 3-week season in London's West End and visiting Switzerland, Italy and Holland. Now Australian audiences have the chance to hear the heart-thumping rhythm, thunderous sounds and explosive beats once again when Yamato tour to Queensland from 30 July then NSW from 20 August, Victoria 28 August, South Australia from 30 August and finishing in Western Australia from 10 September 2019.

Made up of 14 musicians, male and female, who hail from Japan's Nara Prefecture, this year marks Yamato's 25th anniversary, celebrating over 3,700 performances in 54 countries, reaching over 7 million fans young and old presenting a thrilling, high-energy and explosive interpretation of the centuries old Taiko tradition.

Yamato's current show is aptly named PASSION as the drummers launch into an explosion of energetic, highly rhythmic drumming, challenging and pushing themselves to their absolute limits. Using drums that weigh up to half a tonne, the drummers' remarkable physical strength and trademark infectious energy leaves audiences exhilarated by this visually spectacular, high energy and explosive show.

Captivated by the distinctive boom of the enormous taiko drum, performers move their whole bodies to strike the drum with a powerful surge of energy that uplifts audiences in sync with the rhythm and intensity providing a dazzling perspective of the range of sound and mood drums are capable of.

2019 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

QUEENSLAND

Tuesday 30 July Rockhampton

PILBEAM THEATRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: http://www.seeitlive.com.au/Whats_On/Jhonetsu

Thursday 1 August Mackay

ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: http://www.themecc.com.au/discover_whats_on/purchase_tickets_online/events/upcoming_events/yamato_-_the_drummers_of_japan

Saturday 3 August Charters Towers

WORLD THEATRE, 2PM

Bookings: www.charterstowers.qld.gov.au/worldtheatre

Sunday 4 August Capella

CULTURAL CENTRE, 4PM

Bookings: https://www.capellaentertainment.com.au/capella-shows.php'show=YAMATO+DRUMMERS

Tuesday 6 August Ayr

BURDEKIN THEATRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: http://www.burdekintheatre.com.au/event/yamato/

Thursday 8 August Gladstone

ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://gladstoneentertainment.com/event/yamato-drummers-of-japan/

Saturday 10 August Bundaberg

MONCRIEFF ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: http://www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au/theatre/yamato-drummers-japan-1

Sunday 11 August Maryborough

BROLGA THEATRE, 4PM

Bookings: http://www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/Events/EventId/2873/e/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan-11-aug-2019

Thursday 15 August Ipswich

CIVIC CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au/event/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan/

Friday 16 August Toowoomba

THE ARMITAGE CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.empiretheatre.com.au/event/417/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan

Saturday 17 August Redland

REDLAND PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: http://www.rpac.com.au/Pages/Performances.aspx?PerfID=477

Sunday 18 August Bokarina

VENUE 114, 3PM

Bookings: http://www.scvenuesandevents.com.au/venue-114/events/yamato-the-drummers-japan

NEW SOUTH WALES

Tuesday 20 August Tamworth

TOWN HALL, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.tamworthtownhall.com.au/events/1025/YAMATO_-_The_Drummers_of_Japan/

Wednesday 21 August Taree

MANNING ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7PM

Bookings: https://mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/See-a-Show/Yamato-Drummers-of-Japan

Thursday 22 August Wollongong

ILLAWARRA PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://merrigong.com.au/shows/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/

Saturday 24 August Parramatta (2 shows)

RIVERSIDE THEATRE, 4PM & 6PM

Bookings: https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/yamato/

Monday 26 August Dubbo

REGIONAL THEATRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.drtcc.com.au/upcoming-events/yamatothedrummersofjapan

VICTORIA

Wednesday 28 August Albury

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au/whatson/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Friday 30 August Noarlunga

HOPGOOD THEATRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/hopgood-theatre/

Saturday 31 August & Sunday 1 Sept Adelaide

STAR THEATRE, 4PM & 7.30PM

Bookings: http://www.startheatres.com.au/#yamato

Tuesday 3 September Mount Gambier

HELPMANN THEATRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/sir-robert-helpmann-theatre/

Thursday 5 September Tanunda

BAROSSA ARTS AND CONVENTION CENTRE, 7PM

Bookings: https://www.barossaconvention.org/pages/events/yamato.html

Friday 6 September Port Pirie

NORTHERN FESTIVAL CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/northern-festival-centre/

Saturday 7 September Whyalla

MIDDLEBACK THEATRE, 4PM

Bookings: https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/yamoto-the-drummers-of-japan-jhonetsu-passion/venue/middleback-arts-centre/

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Tuesday 10 September Esperance

CIVIL CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.esperance.wa.gov.au/events/yamato-drummers-japan-0

Thursday 12 September Albany

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, 7.30PM

Bookings: https://www.ptt.wa.gov.au/venues/albany-entertainment-centre/whats-on/yamato-the-drummers-of-japan/

Saturday 14 September Perth

REGAL THEATRE, 4PM & 6PM

Bookings: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx'sh=YAMATO19

Sunday 15 September Mandurah

MANDURAH PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, 6.30PM

Bookings: https://www.manpac.com.au/events/yamato/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You