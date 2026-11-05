Western Sydney Communities Take Centre Stage at National Theatre of Parramatta's Heartland Festival

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta will return with another year of Heartland Festival running from 25 November to 5 December, showing at PHIVE Parramatta. Full of groundbreaking writing, bold new works and adventurous ideas, Heartland Festival celebrates the artists and communities that make Sydney's heartland such a vibrant place to make, create and share live theatre.

Dedicated to bringing work by Western Sydney artists to Sydney-wide and national audiences, National Theatre of Parramatta's Heartland Festival showcases contemporary works that reflect Australia in all its diversity and complexity.

Craig McMaster, Director of Riverside and Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta, said, 'Heartland Festival really exemplifies everything that we, and Western Sydney's artists and communities value. It's a celebration of the brilliant creative talent, bold ideas and incredible stories that emerge from Sydney's most diverse and fastest growing region. From our home here on beautiful Dharug country, Riverside and Parramatta are deeply committed to nurturing contemporary local voices that bring the art of our heartland to life, and there is no better place to host this coming together of fresh talent, perspectives and stories.'

Opening the festival is The Western Line - a major new Australian work by Sāmoan Tusitala and People Weaver, Gabriel Faatau'uu-Satiu, which follows a man travelling from Circular Quay to Western Sydney. Tracing a journey that is deeply personal and connected to his ancestors, the play considers what is inherited when our families cross oceans, and how culture continues to shape us when we are far from our ancestral home.

Grounded in Western Sydney, one of Australia's largest and most diverse Pacific communities, and told through a distinctly Sāmoan perspective, The Western Line explores what it means to live as a Pacific person in diaspora, remembering where we come from, and learning how to carry home with us.

Associate Artist and Director Nigel Turner-Carroll said, 'What excites me about Heartland is that it puts Western Sydney artists and stories at the centre. There's an extraordinary depth of culture, experience and artistic talent here, and NTofP is creating a space for those artists and their work to grow.'

RUINS للاطأ is a powerful and visually striking work created by Clockfire Theatre Company that explores grief, migration, memory and the search for home. Following Amelia Alissa's journey to Lebanon after the death of her father, the work weaves together personal and intergenerational stories to examine identity, belonging and cultural inheritance. Combining ensemble physical theatre, live music and bold visual storytelling, RUINS centres an Arab and Lebanese diaspora experience rarely seen on Australian stages.

Clockfire Theatre Company Co-Artistic Director, and RUINS للاطأ director & co-deviser Emily Ayoub said, 'RUINS للاطأ is, at its heart, a love letter to Lebanon. A tragic hero scarred yet unshakably resilient, a place of myth and living legacies. In telling this story, we give voice to memories and truths that have too often been overlooked.'

Returning as a delicious Heartland Festival 2026 event, Supper Club is a tasting plate of new performance - one night, five short works, and a room full of fresh ideas, big energy and great vibes. Hosted by the fabulous Nancy Denis in a variety-night format, this is a chance for local artists to bring something hot, fresh and ready to share.

In addition to the mainstage performance program, Heartland Festival also offers an exciting artist development program to support the local arts industry and upcoming talent.

Write Together, Rise Together: Facilitated by Australian Plays Transform, these sessions provide a quiet, focused space for playwrights of all experience levels to write alongside each other and connect with their fellow playwrights, producers and dramaturgs.

Heartland: Exchange: An opportunity to gather, connect, and share stories around belonging, cultural safety and a shared commitment to creating spaces free from discrimination, harassment, and harm.

Staging The World: Mentored by Amy Sole, Wiradjuri/Worimi playwright, director, actor, dramaturg and advocate, this intensive skills development program equips Bla(c)k, Indigenous and artists of colour with the tools to shape the stories and stages of tomorrow.

Associate Artist Erica Brenna said, 'Heartland Festival is a brilliant opportunity to gather creatives and audiences of Western Sydney. The artists and works out here are special. I grew up and studied out in the west. It's important to me that I see that opportunities to learn and practice theatre making are carried on here.'

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming