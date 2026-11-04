Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Vivian Pham's THE COCONUT CHILDREN to Open at Belvoir St Theatre
The production features a cast of nine actors of Vietnamese descent, many making their Belvoir and stage debuts.
Breakout author Vivian Pham's bestselling 2020 novel The Coconut Children makes its stage debut in its first-ever adaptation, playing at Belvoir from 21st November to 20th December 2026.
Cabramatta, 1998. Sonny Vuong and Vince Tran are sixteen; they've known each other since they were small. Sonny lives in a world of imaginary love affairs and nineteenth century novels. But Vince is just out of juvenile detention, and he's seen how close brutality and despair can be when life knocks you off balance.
And now they're back in each other's lives, thanks to some weird goings-on – a grandma who's hitting the bottle, a stash of porn at the Cabra Golf Club, and the inevitable secrets from the old country coming to the surface. And just how do you find yourself, when you're constantly being watched and judged in this loving, maddening community, full of pain and joy?
This radical coming-of-age story is co-directed by Hannah Goodwin (Never Closer, A Room With A View) and Catherine Văn-Davies (An Enemy of the People at Belvoir, Constellations at Sydney Theatre Company). The production features a stellar cast of Vietnamese-Australian actors, including Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), Haiha Le (Boy Swallows Universe) and Brandon Nguyen (Last King of the Cross), with DJ and producer Maggie Tra serving as composer and musician.
Author and playwright Vivian Pham says, '1998 was a time when Cabramatta was in a lot of heat. There was a lot of media attention - a manifestation of the fear against refugees, asylum seekers and migrants. There were genuine problems in the community, like drug abuse and domestic violence. The Coconut Children is written for anyone who feels like they were robbed of their childhood and wants to see their childhood in a more magical way.'
Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack, says, 'Vivian started writing The Coconut Children when she was sixteen, and it instantly became a classic of Australian adolescence. It's Belvoir heartland material and we're confident it's going to bring a charismatic new generation of stars to our stage. It's funny, it's utterly familiar, and it celebrates our city in a new and overdue way.'
The Coconut Children
Location: Upstairs Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre
Dates: 21st November - 20th December 2026
Tickets: https://belvoir.com.au/productions/the-coconut-children/ or (02) 9699 3444
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