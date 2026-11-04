Vivian Pham's THE COCONUT CHILDREN to Open at Belvoir St Theatre

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Breakout author Vivian Pham's bestselling 2020 novel The Coconut Children makes its stage debut in its first-ever adaptation, playing at Belvoir from 21st November to 20th December 2026.

Cabramatta, 1998. Sonny Vuong and Vince Tran are sixteen; they've known each other since they were small. Sonny lives in a world of imaginary love affairs and nineteenth century novels. But Vince is just out of juvenile detention, and he's seen how close brutality and despair can be when life knocks you off balance.

And now they're back in each other's lives, thanks to some weird goings-on – a grandma who's hitting the bottle, a stash of porn at the Cabra Golf Club, and the inevitable secrets from the old country coming to the surface. And just how do you find yourself, when you're constantly being watched and judged in this loving, maddening community, full of pain and joy?

This radical coming-of-age story is co-directed by Hannah Goodwin (Never Closer, A Room With A View) and Catherine Văn-Davies (An Enemy of the People at Belvoir, Constellations at Sydney Theatre Company). The production features a stellar cast of Vietnamese-Australian actors, including Gemma Chua-Tran (Heartbreak High), Haiha Le (Boy Swallows Universe) and Brandon Nguyen (Last King of the Cross), with DJ and producer Maggie Tra serving as composer and musician.

Author and playwright Vivian Pham says, '1998 was a time when Cabramatta was in a lot of heat. There was a lot of media attention - a manifestation of the fear against refugees, asylum seekers and migrants. There were genuine problems in the community, like drug abuse and domestic violence. The Coconut Children is written for anyone who feels like they were robbed of their childhood and wants to see their childhood in a more magical way.'

Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack, says, 'Vivian started writing The Coconut Children when she was sixteen, and it instantly became a classic of Australian adolescence. It's Belvoir heartland material and we're confident it's going to bring a charismatic new generation of stars to our stage. It's funny, it's utterly familiar, and it celebrates our city in a new and overdue way.'

The Coconut Children

Location: Upstairs Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre

Dates: 21st November - 20th December 2026

Tickets: https://belvoir.com.au/productions/the-coconut-children/ or (02) 9699 3444

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming