VELVET REWIRED Australian Tour Cancelled

The Australian made, globally successful, discotheque, circus, theatre production, Velvet Rewired, will no longer proceed with its planned Australian tour which was to commence at the Sydney Opera House on 1 October 2021.

Despite strong ticket sales, a committed, talented cast and the active participation and support of every partner venue of the touring dates, Australia remains in a frenzy of federal and state government indecision and any journey out of NSW is no longer possible without travel exemptions, two-week quarantine periods and the strong potential for further lockdowns after the production had commenced performances.

The impact, particularly on the cast and travelling production team, has caused sadness and regret that is deeply troubling for the producers. There is a plan to reconvene the Australian touring production for the second half of 2022 but no dates will be advised until the uncertainty that the live performance industry currently lives with has been resolved by State and Federal governments.

The cancelled tour dates are listed below:

SYDNEY - Sydney Opera House from 1 October 2021

BRISBANE - Wynnum Fringe Spiegeltent from 17 November 2021

CANBERRA - The Playhouse from 8 December 2021

PERTH - Elizabeth Quay from 19 January 2022

ADELAIDE - Gluttony at The Fringe from 17 February 2022

MELBOURNE - Athenaeum Theatre from 23 March 2022