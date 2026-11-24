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Trafalgar Entertainment (TE) has announced its next phase of growth in Asia-Pacific, with investment in people, technology, audience development and the customer experience.

Trafalgar Entertainment is strengthening its Asia-Pacific leadership and management structure as the business enters its next phase of growth across the region. Houri Tapiki has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Trafalgar Entertainment Asia-Pacific and Theatre Director of Theatre Royal Sydney, alongside the promotions of Matilda Dwyer to Ticketing & Marketing Manager and Zac Bush to Operations Manager. Jordan Heidecker has also joined Trafalgar Entertainment Asia-Pacific in the newly created role of CRM & Insights Analyst.

Houri Tapiki joined Trafalgar Entertainment in February 2021 as Head of Customer Experience, as part of the leadership team preparing Theatre Royal Sydney for its reopening, before being promoted to General Manager in December 2021. With more than 25 years' experience across venues, ticketing, major events and customer experience, her career has included senior management roles at Ticketek and being part of the pre-opening and opening team for the 2,000-seat Dubai Opera. In 2025 Houri was named Venue Professional of the Year at the Venue Management Association Asia and Pacific Awards, and in 2026 was appointed to the VMA Board.

'I'm enormously proud of what we've achieved at Theatre Royal Sydney and the way we continue to challenge ourselves to do things differently. The customer experience sits at the heart of every decision we make, from technology and innovation to the way we operate every day,' said Houri. 'Taking on the role of COO of Trafalgar Entertainment Asia-Pacific is an incredible opportunity to build on that experience across our broader business. I'm honoured to be part of the next phase of Trafalgar Entertainment's growth in the region as we continue to expand our presence, strengthen our operations and look for new opportunities across Asia-Pacific.'

Matilda Dwyer has been promoted to Ticketing & Marketing Manager, expanding her existing role as Ticketing Manager to bring the venue's ticketing and marketing functions more closely together. Over more than five and a half years with Theatre Royal Sydney, Matilda has progressed from Box Office Attendant to Box Office Supervisor and Ticketing Manager, and was recognised as Young Achiever of the Year by the Venue Management Association (VMA). The expanded role recognises both her contribution to the theatre and the increasingly close relationship between ticketing, pricing, sales, digital marketing and audience development.

After five years with Theatre Royal Sydney, Zac Bush has been promoted to Operations Manager, expanding his responsibilities across the day-to-day operation of Theatre Royal Sydney, ownership of risk mitigation, contracting of hirers and the management of the service teams and associated stakeholder relationships. Zac led the implementation of VisitOne, an all-in-one integrated customer experience app. for ticketing, venue info and preordering, with TRS recognised as a finalist in the VMA Innovation Awards this year. The promotion of Matilda and Zac reflects Trafalgar's commitment to developing and promoting talent from within the business.

Jordan Heidecker brings more than 10 years' experience across cloud-based software SaaS and operations to the new role of CRM & Insights Analyst, reflecting the business's investment in audience growth, data and insights. Jordan will identify opportunities for smarter automation and more efficient use of data, reducing repetitive activity and giving teams more time to focus on the relationships and human interactions that matter to producers and customers.

The appointments come at an important time for Trafalgar Entertainment in Asia-Pacific, with new venue opportunities on the horizon, growth in its ticketing business and the introduction of Trafalgar Theatre Productions Asia-Pacific to the Australian market. After successful seasons at Theatre Royal Sydney and QPAC's Glasshouse Theatre, Fiddler on the Roof is currently playing in Melbourne, while Private Lives, starring Hugh Bonneville and Lisa McCune, will have its world premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney in February. These productions provide exciting examples of Trafalgar's growing commitment to producing and presenting major theatrical work in the region.

As one of Sydney's leading commercial theatres, Theatre Royal Sydney continues to invest in the customer booking journey through its self-ticketing platform, including its industry-leading self-service ticket exchange functionality, which allows customers to manage and exchange their own tickets online without needing to contact the Box Office, alongside its new integration with Headout and its partnership with Preevue.

The integration with Headout expands Theatre Royal Sydney's reach to interstate and international visitors searching for things to do in Sydney, putting productions in front of customers who may not otherwise encounter them through traditional theatre marketing and ticketing channels. The partnership with Preevue gives customers realistic, high-resolution views from individual auditorium seats before they book, helping them choose the right seat with greater confidence. The next stage of the partnership will give customers the ability to upgrade their seats, similar to the way you can upgrade your seat with an airline.

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 13% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 8% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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