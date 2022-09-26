THE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to the New Theatre in Sydney

Lambert House Enterprises has announced the return of their hit production of The Credeaux Canvas - with a hot, talented cast, now on a major Sydney stage.



Keith Bunin's searing story of a love triangle and an art heist is funny, thrilling, moving... and very sexy. And it comes to the New Theatre in Sydney's inner west for a limited season from 30 October.

The company's original plan was to stage a revival of Butterflies are Free.

But changed circumstances, matched with the opportunity of bringing "Credeaux" to a larger audience proved too good an opportunity to miss,

according to producer-director Les Solomon.



Lambert House originally staged The Credeaux Canvas in July 2020 at the intimate El Rocco theatre in Kings Cross. The first Sydney play out of pandemic lockdown one, there was enormous trepidation and a safe capacity of just 25 people per performance.





Samson Alston ("a brutal talent" - Channel 7) returns in his acclaimed performance as 'Winston' (nominated for a Broadway World award). His rocketing career credits now include several plays and most recently roles in Channel 7's RFDS, playing Teenage Thor in Thor Love and Thunder and as one of the main stars of the exciting new STAN TV series Year Of.





Alongside Samson is his co-star from Year Of, the prodigiously talented Tharanya Tharan (More Than This, Mustang FC and upcoming Apple+ TV series Shantaram). Bringing these two together will set off "theatrical fireworks", according to Solomon.



Joining the cast also in the key role of 'Jamie' is Mitch Roberts who, since graduating from VCA has had a remarkable career trajectory: from his role in the Actors' Benevolent Fund production of The One Day of the Year, to a key role in the Hayes production of Jekyll and Hyde and his currently touring one-man cabaret As We Stumble Along.

The Credeaux Canvas is the story of three bohemian twenty-somethings struggling to survive. One (Alston) is a promising bi-sexual artist, his room-mate (Roberts) a disenchanted and disinherited real estate agent and his girlfriend (Tharan) a promising singer. Together they hatch a plan to swindle an art connoisseur. Laced with humour, dripping with sexual tension and great moments of suspense, Credeaux is a play that has thrilled audiences all over the world.

Lambert House Enterprises presents The Credeaux Canvas by Keith Bunin

30 Oct - 5 Nov at New Theatre, 542 King Street Newtown

Sunday 30 Oct 1pm (preview) and 5.30pm | Mon 31 Oct 7.30pm

Tues 1 to Fri 4 Nov 7.30pm | Sat 5 Nov 2pm and 7pm

Directed by Les Solomon, lighting design by Larry Kelly

Starring Samson Alston, Tharanya Tharan & Mitch Roberts

Bookings www.trybooking.com/CCPBG