Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to Sydney This Month

Performances run 30 Oct – 5 Nov at New Theatre.

Australia - Sydney News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

THE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to Sydney This Month

The thrilling hit play THE CREDEAUX CANVAS comes to Sydney's New Theatre with a hot, all-star cast from 30 October.


Presented by new company, Allcoast Productions, Keith Bunin's searing story of a love triangle and an art hoax is funny, fast, thrilling... and very hot. It comes to the New Theatre in Sydney's inner west - in a pacy, all-new, highly contemporary Australian version - for a limited season from 30 October.

Directed by and starring Samson Alston ("a brutal talent" - Channel 7) this Credeaux presents realism at its finest, shining an authentic spotlight on the challenges that young adults face in Australia today.

Alston promises audiences will see fragments of themselves reflected in the truthfully flawed humanity of each character.

"For we actors too, there's something so humane about these characters - flaws and insecurities - this reflection may be a catalyst for growth for us all!"

Alston revisits his acclaimed performance as 'Winston' (nominated for a Broadway World award) from the 2020 post-lockdown production at the El Rocco Lounge in Kings Cross.
His rocketing career credits now include several plays and most recently roles in Channel 7's RFDS, playing Teenage Thor in Thor Love and Thunder and as one of the main stars of the exciting new STAN TV series Year Of.

Alongside Samson is his co-star from Year Of, the prodigiously talented Tharanya Tharan (More Than This, Mustang FC and upcoming Apple+ TV series Shantaram). Together, these two set off theatrical fireworks.


Multi-award-winning actress Danielle Cormack (Wentworth Prison, Rake, Underbelly: Razor, Xena: Warrior Princess, Separation City) plays the key role of art-lover 'Tess'. Joining the cast as 'Jamie' is Harrison Pearse, recent graduate of both WAAPA and the prestigious Warner Bros Television's Top 10 Actors in Training Program. His recent screen roles include I Am Ghost (2021) and Demons (2022).

The Credeaux Canvas is the story of three bohemian twenty-somethings struggling to survive. One (Alston) is a promising bi-sexual artist, his room-mate (Pearse) a disenchanted and disinherited real estate agent and his girlfriend (Tharan) a promising singer. Together they hatch a plan to swindle an art connoisseur (Cormack). Laced with humour, dripping with sexual tension and great moments of suspense, Credeaux is a play that has thrilled audiences all over the world.

And in this breathtaking new version, it's 90 minutes flat!

Allcoast Productions present The Credeaux Canvas by Keith Bunin
30 Oct - 5 Nov at New Theatre, 542 King Street Newtown
Sunday 30 Oct 1pm (preview) and 5.30pm | Mon 31 Oct 7.30pm
Tues 1 to Fri 4 Nov 7.30pm | Sat 5 Nov 2pm and 7pm
Directed by and starring Samson Alston with Tharanya Tharan,
Danielle Cormack & Harrison Pearse
Bookings www.trybooking.com/CCPB





More Hot Stories For You


SAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-upSAND, SUN + SEA: SYDNEY FESTIVAL Brings The Heat With 2023 Line-up
October 19, 2022

Sydney Festival returns this January to give the city its sizzle with an exhilarating line-up of vibrant ideas, irrepressible creativity, remarkable talent and pure summertime revelry across 25 days from 5-29 January 2023. 
4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art Presents BOLLYWOULDN'T4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art Presents BOLLYWOULDN'T
October 19, 2022

​​​​​​​4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art presents Bollywouldn't, the highly-anticipated solo exhibition by Goan Australian artist TextaQueen celebrating the queer South Asian diaspora. Launching on Saturday 22 October, the show features newly-commissioned works that decolonise and reclaim institutions and the imagery of Bollywood film genres.
Roger Woodward Celebrates KPO's 50th Anniversary at The Concourse Concert HallRoger Woodward Celebrates KPO's 50th Anniversary at The Concourse Concert Hall
October 19, 2022

In its 50th Anniversary year, the KPO joins with ROGER WOODWARD AC, who returns to Sydney for a single performance – in his childhood suburb of Chatswood - to celebrate the orchestra’s 50th anniversary AND raise funds for the Sisters of Charity Foundation.
Shaun Parker & Company Present KING At Sydney WorldPride Arts 2023Shaun Parker & Company Present KING At Sydney WorldPride Arts 2023
October 18, 2022

Shaun Parker & Company will present a limited return season of their internationally acclaimed production, KING, for Sydney WorldPride Arts 2023, featuring exclusive Australian live performances by globally celebrated Bulgarian singer/songwriter [and Queer performance artist], Ivo Dimchev, whose seductive original score drives the narrative for this inspired choreographic work.
DISNEY 100: THE CONCERT Comes to Sydney, Gold Coast, and PerthDISNEY 100: THE CONCERT Comes to Sydney, Gold Coast, and Perth
October 18, 2022

To celebrate the centenary anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, MM Creative Productions will bring to Australian audiences an unforgettable evening of live music, enchanting animation, and tales as old as time in Disney 100: The Concert. 