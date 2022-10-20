THE CREDEAUX CANVAS Comes to Sydney This Month

The thrilling hit play THE CREDEAUX CANVAS comes to Sydney's New Theatre with a hot, all-star cast from 30 October.





Presented by new company, Allcoast Productions, Keith Bunin's searing story of a love triangle and an art hoax is funny, fast, thrilling... and very hot. It comes to the New Theatre in Sydney's inner west - in a pacy, all-new, highly contemporary Australian version - for a limited season from 30 October.



Directed by and starring Samson Alston ("a brutal talent" - Channel 7) this Credeaux presents realism at its finest, shining an authentic spotlight on the challenges that young adults face in Australia today.



Alston promises audiences will see fragments of themselves reflected in the truthfully flawed humanity of each character.



"For we actors too, there's something so humane about these characters - flaws and insecurities - this reflection may be a catalyst for growth for us all!"



Alston revisits his acclaimed performance as 'Winston' (nominated for a Broadway World award) from the 2020 post-lockdown production at the El Rocco Lounge in Kings Cross.

His rocketing career credits now include several plays and most recently roles in Channel 7's RFDS, playing Teenage Thor in Thor Love and Thunder and as one of the main stars of the exciting new STAN TV series Year Of.

Alongside Samson is his co-star from Year Of, the prodigiously talented Tharanya Tharan (More Than This, Mustang FC and upcoming Apple+ TV series Shantaram). Together, these two set off theatrical fireworks.





Multi-award-winning actress Danielle Cormack (Wentworth Prison, Rake, Underbelly: Razor, Xena: Warrior Princess, Separation City) plays the key role of art-lover 'Tess'. Joining the cast as 'Jamie' is Harrison Pearse, recent graduate of both WAAPA and the prestigious Warner Bros Television's Top 10 Actors in Training Program. His recent screen roles include I Am Ghost (2021) and Demons (2022).



The Credeaux Canvas is the story of three bohemian twenty-somethings struggling to survive. One (Alston) is a promising bi-sexual artist, his room-mate (Pearse) a disenchanted and disinherited real estate agent and his girlfriend (Tharan) a promising singer. Together they hatch a plan to swindle an art connoisseur (Cormack). Laced with humour, dripping with sexual tension and great moments of suspense, Credeaux is a play that has thrilled audiences all over the world.



And in this breathtaking new version, it's 90 minutes flat!



Allcoast Productions present The Credeaux Canvas by Keith Bunin

30 Oct - 5 Nov at New Theatre, 542 King Street Newtown

Sunday 30 Oct 1pm (preview) and 5.30pm | Mon 31 Oct 7.30pm

Tues 1 to Fri 4 Nov 7.30pm | Sat 5 Nov 2pm and 7pm

Directed by and starring Samson Alston with Tharanya Tharan,

Danielle Cormack & Harrison Pearse

Bookings www.trybooking.com/CCPB