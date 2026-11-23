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Creator and host Nick Hardcastle has announced that the previously scheduled 30 November performance has been postponed due to his filming commitments on the Apple TV series Lenni, starring Toni Collette.

SHOW UP! will return on Monday 14 December with an even bigger, brighter and fabulously festive line-up of comedy, music, circus, cabaret and unexpected surprises!

To welcome the Christmas celebrations, we have actor and TV presenter Luke Jacobz, fabulous leading lady Marney McQueen, pop sensation Nikki Webster and her dancers, musical theatre star Erin Clare (recently announced for Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and the irrepressible Hannah Conda from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Bringing the laughs are comedians Jackie Loeb and Simon Kennedy along with circus performer Kylie Simpson. Add a choir, a generous helping of Christmas cheer and a few surprises, and you've got one unforgettable night out!

Back by popular demand is SHOW OFF! the show's audience talent search, giving aspiring performers – and anyone with a hidden talent, outrageous party trick or secret star quality – the chance to take centre stage.

Hosted by Nicky NoPants, SHOW OFF! invites brave audience members to strut their stuff, entertain the crowd and compete for fantastic prizes. Previous SHOW OFF! winners Alexander Billlet and Joanne Kurniawan are returning in a feature spot after their spectacular win in October!

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 13% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 9% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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