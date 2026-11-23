"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
SHOW UP! Sydney Variety Show Returns to Darling Quarter Theatre With Luke Jacobz and Marney McQueen
Erin Clare, Hannah Conda, Jackie Loeb and Simon Kennedy are also on the bill, with a Christmas-themed audience talent segment called SHOW OFF!.
Creator and host Nick Hardcastle has announced that the previously scheduled 30 November performance has been postponed due to his filming commitments on the Apple TV series Lenni, starring Toni Collette.
SHOW UP! will return on Monday 14 December with an even bigger, brighter and fabulously festive line-up of comedy, music, circus, cabaret and unexpected surprises!
To welcome the Christmas celebrations, we have actor and TV presenter Luke Jacobz, fabulous leading lady Marney McQueen, pop sensation Nikki Webster and her dancers, musical theatre star Erin Clare (recently announced for Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and the irrepressible Hannah Conda from RuPaul's Drag Race.
Bringing the laughs are comedians Jackie Loeb and Simon Kennedy along with circus performer Kylie Simpson. Add a choir, a generous helping of Christmas cheer and a few surprises, and you've got one unforgettable night out!
Back by popular demand is SHOW OFF! the show's audience talent search, giving aspiring performers – and anyone with a hidden talent, outrageous party trick or secret star quality – the chance to take centre stage.
Hosted by Nicky NoPants, SHOW OFF! invites brave audience members to strut their stuff, entertain the crowd and compete for fantastic prizes. Previous SHOW OFF! winners Alexander Billlet and Joanne Kurniawan are returning in a feature spot after their spectacular win in October!
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Midnight Murder on the Christmas Cruise of Death
Ensemble Theatre (11/27-1/10)
|
A Beautiful Noise
Sydney Lyric Theatre (11/14-12/20)
|
Rudolph’s Red Nose Adventure Christmas Cushion Concert
Leichhardt Town Hall (11/28-11/28)
|
Chatter
The Grand Electric (1/13-1/17)
|
Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door
Hayes Theatre (1/13-2/06) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
RUINS أطلال
Riverside Live at PHIVE (12/02-12/05)
|
Wake in Fright
Carriageworks (12/02-12/19)
|
Silver Tongue
Hayes Theatre (11/13-12/19)
|
Macbeth
Sydney Opera House (11/18-12/06)
|
Medley
KXT On Broadway (11/14-11/28)