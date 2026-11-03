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SHOW UP! Returns to Darling Quarter Theatre in Sydney With Nikki Webster and Phil Burton

Comedians Jackie Loeb, Simon Kennedy and Andy Procopis, juggler James Burstar and circus performer Kylie Simpson are also on the bill.

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SHOW UP! Returns to Darling Quarter Theatre in Sydney With Nikki Webster and Phil Burton

SHOW UP! returns to Darling Quarter Theatre on Monday 30 November with another night of comedy, music, circus, variety and unexpected surprises.

November's star-studded line-up features some of Australia's favourite entertainers, including comedians Jackie Loeb, Simon Kennedy and Andy Procopis, extraordinary juggler James Burstar, circus performer Kylie Simpson, pop sensation Nikki Webster and the Nikki Webster Dancers, plus a very special performance from Human Nature's Phil Burton.

Presented by Nick Hardcastle, SHOW UP! brings together a fabulous mix of established stars, exciting talent and surprise guests. It's a celebration of the magic of live entertainment, where spontaneity rules and audiences can expect the unexpected.

SHOW OFF! Features the show's audience talent search, giving aspiring performers – and anyone with a hidden talent or outrageous party trick – the chance to take centre stage. Hosted by the fabulously unpredictable Nicky NoPants, SHOW OFF! invites brave audience members to strut their stuff, entertain the crowd and compete for fantastic prizes.

Tickets available now, and performers keen to take part can register here www.showuplive.com.au.

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More on Darling Quarter Theatre
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Show Up!
10/19 - 4/5/2027
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