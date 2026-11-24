"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ROLEPLAY to Open at Sydney Opera House After London Season
The play, which was developed as part of Belvoir St Theatre's Up Late series, follows a struggling feminist podcaster who rebrands herself in pursuit of fame.
Direct from its London season, the Australian one-woman-show ROLEPLAY will come to the Sydney Opera House from 3 – 21 March 2027. Written and performed by Hannah Reilly, this play about sex, power and the attention economy is brought to the stage by the award-winning producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Muriel's Wedding The Musical (Global Creatures), Baby Reindeer and Fleabag (Francesca Moody Productions).
ROLEPLAY follows a struggling feminist podcaster who rebrands herself in pursuit of fame, only to lose herself in the performance. Hilarious, gripping and surreal, the show dives headfirst into the contradictions of contemporary feminism, where empowerment, sexuality and capitalism collide, and the discourse around personal brand dominates. Tapping into an urgent cultural zeitgeist anchored in identity politics, this unflinching solo play offers a timely lens on what it means to be visible – and what it can cost.
A homegrown production first developed as part of Belvoir St Theatre's 'Up Late' series, ROLEPLAY has had a whirlwind debut year – selling out its Edinburgh Fringe Festival premiere season and announcing a transfer to London's Soho Theatre prior to opening at the Fringe. The work is championed by a powerhouse collective of Australian women, led by Reilly – best known as the creator, writer and co-lyricist of musical-comedy The Deb – with director Paige Rattray (Fangirls) who recently completed a three-year tenure at Sydney Theatre Company as Director of New Work and Artistic Development.
Writer and performer, Hannah Reilly, says: “The journey that ROLEPLAY has been on so far is unbelievable, and getting to perform this thrilling new work in a venue as iconic as the Sydney Opera House is a dream come true. Everything about this play has been a rollercoaster and I can't wait to continue this wild ride in my home city.”
Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Harry Prouse, says: “ROLEPLAY speaks to a contemporary conversation taking place in group chats and over drinks across the globe, and we're proud to bring it home for its mainstage debut in Australia. Hannah's performance reveals so much about how we see ourselves and the pressure to fit in the boxes that society prescribes. It's a whip-smart work about reinvention, presentation and sexuality, and I think all of our audiences will be able to find a little bit of themselves in the show.”
Photo Credit: Gracie Steindl
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