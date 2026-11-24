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Direct from its London season, the Australian one-woman-show ROLEPLAY will come to the Sydney Opera House from 3 – 21 March 2027. Written and performed by Hannah Reilly, this play about sex, power and the attention economy is brought to the stage by the award-winning producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Muriel's Wedding The Musical (Global Creatures), Baby Reindeer and Fleabag (Francesca Moody Productions).

ROLEPLAY follows a struggling feminist podcaster who rebrands herself in pursuit of fame, only to lose herself in the performance. Hilarious, gripping and surreal, the show dives headfirst into the contradictions of contemporary feminism, where empowerment, sexuality and capitalism collide, and the discourse around personal brand dominates. Tapping into an urgent cultural zeitgeist anchored in identity politics, this unflinching solo play offers a timely lens on what it means to be visible – and what it can cost.

A homegrown production first developed as part of Belvoir St Theatre's 'Up Late' series, ROLEPLAY has had a whirlwind debut year – selling out its Edinburgh Fringe Festival premiere season and announcing a transfer to London's Soho Theatre prior to opening at the Fringe. The work is championed by a powerhouse collective of Australian women, led by Reilly – best known as the creator, writer and co-lyricist of musical-comedy The Deb – with director Paige Rattray (Fangirls) who recently completed a three-year tenure at Sydney Theatre Company as Director of New Work and Artistic Development.

Writer and performer, Hannah Reilly, says: “The journey that ROLEPLAY has been on so far is unbelievable, and getting to perform this thrilling new work in a venue as iconic as the Sydney Opera House is a dream come true. Everything about this play has been a rollercoaster and I can't wait to continue this wild ride in my home city.”

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Harry Prouse, says: “ROLEPLAY speaks to a contemporary conversation taking place in group chats and over drinks across the globe, and we're proud to bring it home for its mainstage debut in Australia. Hannah's performance reveals so much about how we see ourselves and the pressure to fit in the boxes that society prescribes. It's a whip-smart work about reinvention, presentation and sexuality, and I think all of our audiences will be able to find a little bit of themselves in the show.”



Photo Credit: Gracie Steindl

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 13% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 9% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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