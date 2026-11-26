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Wednesday 25th November 2026, 7:30pm, Roslyn Packer Theatre

Honouring the man often referred to as ‘The Voice’, WHISPERING JACK, THE John Farnham MUSICAL is a well-crafted homage to the artist whose career spanned six decades. Bought to the stage by co-producers Sydney Theatre Company, Michael Cassel, and Gaynor Wheatley, this world premiere, 13 years in the making, weaves the familiar and famous songs with heartfelt storytelling.

With such an expansive career Jack Yabsley (Book) would have had a lot of material to choose from but thankfully he has narrowed it down to the period in John Farnham’s (Michael Paynter) career that informs his reticence to go into the meeting that was make or break for both the singer and his manager, Glenn Wheatley (Ben Hall). Wheatley had mortgaged his own house to pay for Farnham’s ‘comeback’ album and Farnham was struggling to keep the lights on at the home he shared with his wife Jill(Laura Murphy) and their newborn son. Moments before meeting with 2DAYFM’s Music Director Cherie Romaro (Madeleine Jones), Farnham has a panic attack, visited by a ‘vision’ of his former manager Darryl Sambell (Tom Sharah), a man who frequently preyed on Farnham’s insecurities. WHISPERING JACK, THE John Farnham MUSICAL tracks the journey from the clean-cut teen pop idol on television to playing RSL clubs, spruiking ‘rissoles and a pint’ between sets, and back into the soundwaves with Little River Band and finally taking control over his own songs and sounds.

Director Mitchell Butel has gathered a stellar cast to present Farnham and the people that shaped his life and career. With many of the people featured in the story still alive, and those that have passed being well remembered, it was important to get the casting right and ensure that the performers could deliver their portrayals with honesty, integrity and respect and it feels like this has been achieved. (It is noted that while I have no first-hand knowledge of characters, I was seated next to one of the personalities featured and was graciously given insight into the authenticity of the portrayals).

The lynch pin of this performance is naturally the selection of who would embody John Farnham and Michael Paynter is a perfect fit. With a wig of the signature blond mullet, Paynter not only captures the physicality of the performer but also the powerful tenor voice with the clear top notes that Farnham is famous for. While the primary story is Farnham’s, the secondary story is that of long time manager Glenn Wheatley, and Ben Hall brings the character to life with the nuanced mannerism and a chemistry with Paynter that makes it clear to see how close Farnham and Wheatley were. Hall brings a deeper vocal to the arrangements providing a delightful contrast to Paynter’s expression of Farnham’s voice.

Supporting Farnham is his wife Jill and Laura Murphy presents her as a loyal but often feisty and formidable character. She supports Farnham’s career because she loves him and while fame and money would be nice, she will sacrifice that security if achieving it is making John unhappy. Wheatley’s first wife Alison (Chaya Ocampo) is presented as a small feature to highlight the insecurities Wheatley had around failing, and to show the difference in attitude to his career that his second wife, Gaynor (Bonnie Anderson), approached their relationship with. Anderson gives the former actress a quiet confidence with less pretension and neediness than Alison but a more polished and ‘worldly’ air than Jill.

With the first Act focusing on performance of other people’s work Set Designer Jeremy Allen has the stage predominantly clear with a portion of the band visible in their sound booth at the rear of the stage (brass and woodwind are offstage). A full width revolve adds an extra element of movement while road cases are employed to provide vertical variety or reveal other set pieces like the creation of the Little River Band’s tour buses. David Bergman has designed projections that help transform the space and add movement and mood while Matt Scott’s lighting shifts the story between performances either for television cameras or tour stages, and dramatic scenes. Renee Mulder’s costume design assists with the transitions through time and there are some hilariously creative ways to have the ensemble of average fans to John’s backup dancers while performing for television.

Given this is a jukebox musical, there are naturally many songs that Farnham has famously sung over his 60 year career. While some are styled as performances, others are woven into the plot line leading to a high degree of cheesiness at times but once the initial premise of the lyrics punctuating a discussion or feeling clears it is a treat to hear songs presented with a new context and with new arrangements to allow duets and ensemble engagement. It is noted that it is worth reminding the audience that this work is still a musical and not a concert and that often new arrangements will be applied to songs, so don’t try to sing along unless the performers explicitly invite audience participation. On opening night someone could be heard trying to sing along, not realising that the rest of the phrase was not required to propel the storyline.

WHISPERING JACK, THE John Farnham MUSICAL is a captivating New Australian musical which we need more of. It is entertaining, educational and strikes the right balance of fun and emotional engagement. For those not as well connected to the source material, it is interesting to see the anxieties that plagued Farnham and Wheatley, men that the average public might have perceived as having it all together but were ultimately suffering from fears and doubts that could have derailed both of their careers if they didn’t have the support of people that loved them. Whether you are a die hard fan, have a passing fondness for Farnham’s music or don’t think you know much of his music at all, this is well worth seeing. It is presented in a way that the audience don’t need to have prior familiarity with the storyline or even the music. You’ll be swept up in the highs and lows of the story and revel in the finale concert experience.

Sydney Theatre Company - WHISPERING JACK

Photographs: Daniel Boud

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 13% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY The Guild Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 14% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 8% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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