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Wednesday 18th November 2026, 7:30pm, Hayes Theatre Potts Point

Classic pirate tale tropes, pantomime and contemporary references make SILVER TONGUE a feel good new Australian musical. Jacob Parker (Book), Miranda Middleton (Book and Asistant Director), and Alec Steedman (composer and co-arranger, onstage violin) have come together with director Richard Carroll and music director Victoria Falconer to create a fresh new musical loosely based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island.

Just as Stevenson’s work, first published in 1883, was set in the 18th century, SILVER TONGUE is placed in a bygone era, though there are references to more contemporary cultural and social elements. As with the source material, SILVER TONGUE follows the coming of age story of Jim (Marty Alix), a teenager working at his parents pub, the Admiral Benbow Inn, but instead of his mother being the surviving paternal figure, the inn is owned and operated by Jim’s father (Jack Green) after Jim’s mother abandoned them. For the antagonist, the creatives have however chosen to celebrate the famous/infamous female pirates like Irish women Anne Bonny and Grace O’Malley, the English Mary Read, and Chinese Cheng I Sao. They have reimagined Long John Silver into Silver Tongue (Billie Palin), a bold woman that was once first mate to the mysterious Captain Flint, before Flint abandoned her after a particularly bloody raid where 15 men were killed and a fortune was stolen and hidden. Silver Tongue is accompanied by two loyal, if somewhat bumbling, pirates, Richard, generally referred to as Dick (Natalie Abbot), and Hands (Tana Laga’aia), and a talking and musical parrot Peg (Victoria Falconer) To get to the treasure, they sign on as crew for the idiotic Squire (Jack Green), someone not even skilled enough to Captain the local cricket club much less an ocean going vessel. Reinforcing the Squire’s lack of awareness, he’s engaged Doctor Livesey (Shannen Alyce Quan) despite their protestations that their field of expertise is socio-musicology not medicine.

Set designer Hailley Hunt takes the audience into the world of the maritime town pub and the full rigged sailing ship, though it may be a smaller more manoeuvrable vessel given Squire keeps referring to it as a yacht, derived from the jacht, a fast manoeuvrable scout ship that sailed with larger fleets. Bunted sails, rope ladders, halyards and masts are more permanent elements while barrels, boxes and of course a ship’s wheel, are more changeable elements that help shift the scene. The halyards, though oddly finished, in the eyes of an old world sailor, provide a feature the crew can haul on when simulating squaring away in the face of storms. The sails can be sheeted home to change the performance space or be held up in their bunt lines, with enough slack to reinforce the winds the crew are trying to withstand. Sam Hernandez’s costuming ensures the separation between the pirates and the ‘gentry’ while also playing into the gender blind and gender queer casting to enhance the ambiguity of the characters and therefore the humour.

While incorporating a multitude of pirate and seafaring tropes Steedman has ensured that there isn’t an overload of folksy and sea-shanty style songs but rather music that is informed by the style but also incorporating other genres of music. This works wonderfully with the voices of the cast. Pure heartfelt ballads are perfection when delivered by Marty Alix’s beautiful voice that evokes emotion and innocence. Billie Palin’s Silver Tongue is given a range of styles, from deeper gruff shanties to higher ballads where her voice really shines. The only consideration would be slight adjustments to the key of the songs that go into the singers lower registers as when combined with the percussion and instrumental elements, the lyrics are often lost. The use of performer musicians and onstage musicians that also serve to round-out the yacht’s crew adds an element that works well with the underlying subject of maritime musicians. Many sailors would bring instruments to entertain themselves on long sea voyages and the variety that Steedman and Falconer have included could all realistically have been used by 18th century sailors.

With lots of plot twists and tons of hilarity, the essence of SILVER TONGUE is a coming of age story as Jim runs off to join Silver Tongue’s search for treasure while also wanting to find himself and come to terms with an absent mother. There are heartwarming moments and the skilled ensemble strike the right balance of pantomime and pure emotion so nothing feels too weighty but there still is a point to the story beyond simple entertainment. As with other musicals Richard Carroll has directed, he and the cast and creatives have delivered another work that captures the essence of contemporary Australian musicals that are always a bit raw, exposing heart and honesty that can sometimes get stripped away in bigger budget productions.

It is always great to see new Australian works being created and SILVER TONGUE is a wonderful example of what can be created in this country. It is also a chance to see young up and coming new artists, both on the creative side, and the on stage talent.

Silver Tongue | Hayes Theatre Co

Photos: John McCrae

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 14% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 9% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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