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Thursday 19th November 2026, 7:00pm, Sydney Lyric Theatre

Created at Neil Diamond’s instigation and with his input, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE shares the story of the singer-songwriter’s life and career that put him as one of the best-selling musicians in history. With book by Anthony McCarten, Neil Diamond’s music and lyrics are bought together by Director Michael Mayer who has gathered an Australian cast to complement Will Swenson’s reprisal of his Boston and Broadway performance a the “Then” Diamond.

Providing a unique perspective, with Diamond’s blessing, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is centred on the “Now” Diamond’s (Terence Crawford) psychotherapy sessions. As a character inspired by Diamond’s longtime therapist, Monica Sayers portrays the “Doctor” that Diamond’s family have urged him to see. While she is having little success with the more traditional ‘talk therapy’, the Doctor lands on the idea of using the lyrics of Diamond’s music to better understand the man, delving into a second-hand copy of an anthology of all of his lyrics. While at first reticent to participate, wanting to avoid discussing the first song the Doctor opens the book to, the songs eventually come off the page and come to life and the pair make headway in understanding that throughout his career, Diamond has been plagued with a self-doubt about his own ability. The songs and the recollections come to life through “The Beautiful Noise”, an ensemble that represent his fans and also double as backing dancers and singers for the “Then” Diamond. While the work celebrates Diamond’s successes, it also doesn’t shy away from the harsher realities of a life touring and being in the spotlight as his work took him away from his family and children, resulting in the breakdown of his first and second marriages to Jaye Posner (Alana Tranter) and Marcia Murphey (Ashleigh Rubenach) respectively.

David Rockwell’s design for the set is relatively minimalist to ensure maximum performance space. Two leather armchairs from which the therapy sessions take place, are ever present, and minimal set pieces reinforce spaces. The largest feature, that still has a subtlety to it, is the moving panels of angled bars that create variety and alter the space without crowding, while also potentially referencing Diamond being trapped by his own insecurities. The greatest element that marks the passage of time is Emilio Sosa’s costuming that takes the story from the 1960’s to the 1980’s. Diamond’s clothes evolved from the black that he used to blend in and not draw attention to himself as he had a self doubt as to the attention he could hold, to the flashy colourful sequins and rhinestones used to ensure his fans in stadium concerts could see him. The directed distraction during the Stadium Medley also covered a number of costume changes wonderfully. Sosa also has the ensemble and the key figures in Diamond’s life also move with the times in terms of attire and defined looks for the supporting characters to reinforce how different his two wives and the record producer that ‘discovered’ him, Ellie Greenwich (Hannah Fredericksen) are. High school sweetheart and first wife, Jaye is more conservative in her looks while second wife Marcia is presented with more body-con form fitted outfits and Ellie maintains a feminine but power look.

Lead performer, Will Swenson reprises his performance of “Then” Diamond, having originated the role for the show’s world premiere in Boston in 2022, then taking the show to Broadway later the same year. He’s got the “gravel wrapped in velvet” voice to recreate Diamond’s sound. As the “Now” Diamond, Terence Crawford lends a gravitas while also exuding the pent up frustration, self-doubt and angst of the artist admits that he put everything into his songs. The other side to the “Now” scenes, Monica Sayers delivers a gentle but persuasive Doctor and the evolution from a Doctor trying to help a patient to a fan is suitably subtle.

As the women in Diamond’s life, Alana Tranter, Ashleigh Rubenach, and Hanna Fredericksen present strong supportive characters. Jaye Posner was Diamond’s first ‘champion’ and Tranter presents her as the classic ‘girl next door’ maternal and supportive wife, supporting Diamond’s success but not swept up by the potential glitz and glamour that lay ahead. Marcia Murphey played a larger role in Diamond’s life, having been married for 25 years. Mayer has Reubenach portray Marcia as overt in her sexuality and ‘flashier’ than Jaye while trying to convince the audience that she wasn’t there for the money with her in Forever In Blue Jeans though she would receive a record breaking amount in the divorce settlement. As the first record producer to spot Diamond’s talent, Hanna Fredericksen ensures that Ellie Greenwich is a confident and persuasive character that exudes the charisma necessary to convince Diamond to firstly not change his name, and then trust his talent to sing his own songs rather than just write for other artists.

As a jukebox musical sharing the songs of an icon of American music, this work relies heavily on transporting the audience between moments where the songs work in with the milestones in Diamond’s life and making them feel as if they are part of the concert audiences. This is done with Kevin Adams’ lighting that extends to the auditorium and the support of the live band led by Nigel Ubrihien (Musical Director/Keys). The shift in status of Diamond’s career is reinforced by the inclusion of the band onstage for the second act.

Whether you are well versed with Diamond’s music or are like the Doctor and only know the hits, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a well crafted exploration of Neil Diamond’s career. The choice to frame it around therapy sessions provides a greater depth of understanding around how the artist created and it is refreshing to see mental health put in the spotlight without passing judgement on the person. It also makes Diamond more human and relatable than other celebrity based jukebox musicals that can gloss over the harder parts of fame. A strong cast that is dominated by Australian talent with only the lead of Will Swenson bought in from the Broadway production, this is well worth seeing.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical | Australia

Photos: Jeff Busby

The race is on for the Sydney Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 WEST SIDE STORY Miranda Musical Theatre Company 9% 2 & JULIET Paca Productions 7% 3 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 7% 4 OLIVER! Gosford Musical Society 7% 5 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 6% Best Play 1 BEAUTIFUL THING CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 14% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK State Theatre, Sydney 9% 3 THE NORMAL HEART Sydney Theatre Company 8% 4 A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE New Theatre 6% 5 SHE'LL BE RIGHT Emerging Artist Sharehouse, Erskineville Town Hall 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Hayes Theatre Co 15% 2 CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 10% 3 Gosford Musical Society 9% 4 PACA Productions 7% 5 Inner West Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nic Butler - GUYS AND DOLLS The Regals Musical Society 6% 2 Stacey Wilson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Inner West Theatre Company 5% 3 Josephine Emmett - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Curtain Bounce 4% 4 Catherine Alcorn - MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Riverside Theatre, Parramatta 4% 5 Alexander Miech - INTO THE WOODS CODA (Company of Dramatic Arts) 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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